buckrail.com
Snow King to open a week ahead of schedule
JACKSON, Wyo. — Snow King Mountain is ready to rock for another winter season, a full week ahead from when the hill had initially anticipated its 2022/23 opening. That’s a whole lot better than last year. In November 2021, snowfall was scarce on the King. Even by early...
buckrail.com
Experience the magic of the backcountry this winter at Darwin Ranch
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Darwin Ranch, known for its uniquely remote and rugged summer operation, has opened its lodge to winter clients for the first time in decades. For an idea of what to expect, here’s a client testimonial:. “When Tom suggested the Darwin to his long-time college...
buckrail.com
Truck fire on Teton Pass, expect delays
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning travelers of a vehicle fire on Teton Pass. As of 9:41 a.m., a travel lane is blocked between Jackson and the Idaho state line at milepost 11. Travelers should expect delays. Buckrail @ Toby. Toby Koekkoek is a Community...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Refuge hunt is on
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Elk Refuge elk hunt is underway until Dec. 12 with the Youth Only hunt period beginning this week from Nov. 24. through Nov. 26. Managers have noted a number of elk on the National Elk Refuge recently and it is anticipated that hunters will have a good opportunity to harvest an elk during the hunt.
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Pink
Teton Valley, Idaho — We want Pink to get adopted so doggone bad that we took a gigantic leap outside our comfort zone to bring you this week’s Pet of the Week, KARAOKE EDITION. We promise that Pink will become your forever obsession, go check her out! Pink...
Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace
Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
buckrail.com
Jackson Game and Fish office welcomes new wildlife coordinator
JACKSON, Wyo. — Cheyenne Stewart has been chosen as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region of Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
eastidahonews.com
Public asked for help after 6 Jackson restaurants are burglarized
JACKSON, Wyoming — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help after six restaurants were burglarized early this month. Pinky G’s, Local Restaurant and Bar, Miazga’s, The Rose, White Buffalo Club and Streetfood at the Stagecoach were broken into and burglarized on Monday, Nov. 7.
iheart.com
Secret Santa Surprises School Principal With New Car
A beloved elementary school principal in a small East Idaho town is surprised with a new car courtesy of the East Idaho Secret Santa. Back in 2015, an anonymous couple approached East Idaho News for help playing Santa in their community. They asked the news crew to help give away $100,000 to people in the community who could use a little help. Since then, the amount of the donation has grown to $1,000,000 each year, and Santa’s back again this year spreading joy across East Idaho.
buckrail.com
Wilson local to wed at White House this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, is set to marry Wilson, WY local, Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn this Saturday. According to Associated Press, a mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and was born and raised in Wilson. Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and before heading to the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont for ski racing. The groom’s parents, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal, are Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons.
eastidahonews.com
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
KSLTV
Idaho family says Primary Children’s Hospital nurse was crucial in getting baby to breathe
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When baby Revie Moala was born, her parents knew something was wrong. But doctors reassured the family that their little girl, despite being a couple weeks early and only weighing 4 pounds, was healthy and sent her home. “I knew from the moment she...
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
eastidahonews.com
Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings
IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
