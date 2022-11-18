Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5
MotorTrend Names Hyundai IONIQ 5 2023 SUV of the Year. • IONIQ 5 Redefines Electric Mobility Lifestyle and Wins by Excelling Against the MotorTrend SÚV of the Year Award's Six Key Criteria. MotorTrend announced today that the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is the winner of its 'Golden Calipers' for SÚV...
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
teslarati.com
Genesis unveils gorgeous electric convertible, suited for a French chateau
Genesis has unveiled its Genesis X Convertible concept vehicle, and if this is the future of Genesis design, everyone should be excited. Unbeknownst to many, Genesis has been undergoing a radical design revolution over the past 5-10 years, and it is clear that they intend to compete with the best. No vehicles have better exemplified this profound design change than the trio of “X concept” vehicles released by the company, and the new X Convertible may be the most beautiful of them all.
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
New 2023 Toyota Prius revealed with sleeker styling and more power
The 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime have been revealed with sleeker styling and more power than ever before for the model's fifth generation.
Truth About Cars
2023 Toyota Prius, Prius Prime Bow in L.A.
LOS ANGELES – Like a lot of automotive enthusiasts, I’ve always been a little derisive towards Toyota’s Prius, mostly because the car has always been a bit lacking in guts. In fact, a running joke I have with a few other automotive journalists I know involves uttering the words “it’s always a f*cking Prius” when we come upon slower traffic during press drives. That’s because it often actually is a Prius holding up the works. I’ve dropped this line on many a California freeway, from Sacramento on down to San Diego. And, of course, I’ve said plenty of times bopping around my home base of Chicago.
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen's all electric office chair can cruise at 12.4 mph
Volkswagen (VW) built a high-tech office chair that can cruise up to 12.4mph (20 kph). The all-electric chair aims to make the day of office workers more amusing. It comes complete with an electric motor, headlights, a horn, an entertainment system, and even a trailer hitch. While all of this makes it look like an office chair from the future, it has been designed to show off the brilliant features of Volkswagen commercial vehicles.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
Only 1 New 2023 Pickup Truck Costs Under $25,000 — and It’s American
While the Ford Maverick received a price increase for the 2023 model year, it is still the most affordable pickup truck. It’s the only new 2023 truck that costs less than $25K. The post Only 1 New 2023 Pickup Truck Costs Under $25,000 — and It’s American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring
Good things come in small packages, like the three vehicles on MotorTrend’s list of the best luxury compact fastbacks. More than just luxury compacts, these cars combine speed and handling with a fastback body to add a healthy dose of practicality to the mix. The post MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents poste on its website Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades. GM says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz EQG First Ride Review: Overhauled, But Undiluted
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class’ status as the ultimate go-anywhere Benz is revered within the company, to the point that it’s more a sub-brand rather than a mere model. When chatter about electrifying this icon arose, there were more than a few who questioned it. After all, as a candidate for electrification, there really couldn’t be a less obvious vehicle than a ladder-framed off-roader with a body that’s got the aerodynamic properties of a brick.
New BMW Headlight DRL Design Will Reduce Glare And Expand Styling Options
Headlight design has seemingly reached its peak, with adaptive multibeam laser-enhanced lighting technology, LEDs everywhere, and intricate daylight running lamp designs representing the current state of the art. But, while this is as good as it gets at the moment, a new BMW patent discovered by CarBuzz at the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA) shows another possible evolution in lighting technology.
techeblog.com
Custom-Built Micro Spring Crossbow Fits in the Palm of Your Hand
Inventor Maciej Nowak wanted to create a crossbow unlike any other, and that entailed making one that fit in the palm of his hand. Starting things off, the main body had to be fabricated from a piece of aluminum bar stock that was then shaped with an angle grinder before being machined to mount the crossbar and pulleys.
Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner
Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
Serious Truck Buyers Don’t Care About Half-Ton Pickups’ Advertised Towing Capacity
You should probably ignore the "segment leading" towing capacity touted in truck advertisements. The post Serious Truck Buyers Don’t Care About Half-Ton Pickups’ Advertised Towing Capacity appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Long Does Car Headlight Restoration Last? Consumer Reports Testers Answer
Consumer Reports testers weigh in on headlight restoration and offer other insights into maintaining your vehicle's headlights cost-effectively. The post How Long Does Car Headlight Restoration Last? Consumer Reports Testers Answer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
brytfmonline.com
An acoustic heat pump uses sound energy to heat and cool homes
With the energy crisis, opportunities for the launch of new technologies and the development of others already known acquire a new expression. The crisis of gas and the prices of other fossil fuels and the impact of these high prices on energy production opens the doors to new products. This was the focus of investing in the solution, which has been talked about for several years, to use an acoustic heat pump that emits no greenhouse gases and has a very small carbon footprint.
