Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2 and get free two games with this Black Friday VR deal

If you’re looking for a swanky new VR headset in the Black Friday deals, then Amazon has you covered with a special Meta Quest 2 bundle that comes with a discount and two free games.

The Amazon Black Friday deal, which includes the Meta Quest 2 headset and two fantastic games, is available for as low as $349.99 for the 128GB version , or $429.99 for the 256GB version . That’s a saving of $50 or $70 off of the MSRP respectively.

You can find out why it's one of the best VR headsets out there with our full Meta Quest 2 review , or you can check out the other VR headset deals out there if this isn't the one for you.

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle (128GB) - was $399.99 , now $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2, and get Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber for free, too. View Deal

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle (256GB) - was $499.99 , now $429.99 at Amazon

Save $70 on the biggest storage amount available on the Meta Quest 2, and get Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber included at no extra cost. View Deal

The Meta Quest 2 deal nets you the Quest 2 headset (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2), which is a standalone platform. No console or PC is required, simply put the headset on and you’re ready to enjoy games and experiences in VR. You can even connect it to a PC if you’d like and run PC VR titles through it.

The headset has clever safety features to stop you bumping into objects around you, like a system for setting up a safety zone around you, and cameras that can help orient yourself within the room. It comes with two Touch controllers, both of which offer face buttons, analog sticks, hand-tracking and even finger-tracking in compatible games.

Speaking of games, the two included here are a great way to start your VR collection. Resident Evil 4 VR is a remake of the 2005 classic that lets you do battle with possessed villagers and all manner of monstrosities while performing feats not possible in the original, like dual-wielding pistols.

On the other hand, Beat Saber is iconic and one of VR’s most popular games thanks to its “easy to pick up, difficult to master” rhythm-based gameplay that’ll make you feel like a true Jedi once the beat starts.

User reviews are overwhelmingly positive , with an average customer rating of 4.8 stars out of 5. Reviews praise the standalone nature of the headset, the ease of setup, and the Quest 2’s simple but powerful UI.