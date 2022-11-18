ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
This Is The Best Burrito In Florida

Burritos are everything people want nowadays: convenience, versatility, and deliciousness. This Mexican staple is served at many restaurants, and some dedicate their menu to just burritos. With so many options, LoveFood decided to find the most mouth-watering ones in every state. The website states, "Our selection features ingredients like fried...
Slow Cooker Mississippi Beef Noodles

Mississippi Pot Roast is maybe the best pot roast out there. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t had all of the pot roasts in existence, but suffice it to say it’s really really good. So good, in fact, that we’ve also turned it into Mississippi Chicken and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pie. So I thought, let’s give it one more twist — let’s take that oh-so-flavorful pepperoncini-kissed pot roast and make a full meal out of it… with noodles! So here you have it — Mississippi Beef Noodles — a full and hearty comfort food meal made in the magic of your crockpot.
Popculture

Cookies Recalled Due to Nut Allergen

Cookie fans who enjoy a little Italian-style snack might want to pause before taking a bite. That's because a brand of Italian cookies sold at Publix supermarkets was recalled earlier this week. The products had an undeclared walnut ingredient, making them potentially dangerous to those with walnut allergies. Sotto I...
