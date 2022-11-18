Read full article on original website
Related
newmexicopbs.org
Tackling the Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons
11.25.2022 – Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with New Mexico Secretary of Indian Affairs Lynn Trujillo to talk about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, and its state response plan drafted to address the crisis of missing indigenous people. Correspondent: Lou DiVizio. Guest: Lynn...
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico, the First Native American Woman in Space, & Albuquerque’s Bosque in Autumn
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with...
Comments / 0