Working Motha
4d ago
I know someone here and the officer's brother these men trying to intimidate them, then when something like this happens oh innocent officer, I'm pretty sure the whole story is not being told especially at this prison
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
Hope to hesitation: Alleged Roger Golubski victims want more from investigation
Alleged victims of former Det. Roger Golubski and their families gathered outside KCKPD ahead of a joint press conference with KCKPD and the district attorney.
KCTV 5
1 in custody following fatal shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday afternoon. According to the police, it happened in the 1600 block of S. 50th Terrace around 12:19 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body...
KCPD: Deadly shooting inside apartment building
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help with the investigation. Just after 12:15a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of E. Armour in Kansas City, according to KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman. Police received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.
kttn.com
Missouri woman pleads guilty to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 CARES Act loan, faces up to 20 years in prison
A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Nicole R. Cortez, 41, of Kansas City, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty...
KCTV 5
New plan to review Golubski’s old cases is met with criticism
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - We’re learning more about a $1.7 million plan within the Unified Government to review the cases of disgraced retired KCK police detective Roger Golubski. The chief of police, District Attorney Mark Dupree, and the mayor appeared together at a news conference in KCK to...
KCTV 5
Man wounded in Tuesday morning Olathe shooting
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said one man was in stable condition after being shot in the chest Tuesday morning. The Olathe Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for an armed disturbance. When police arrived, they found a man had been shot...
kttn.com
Former deputy of Jackson County Missouri Department of Corrections pleads guilty in federal court to tax evasion
The former deputy director of Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to a federal information that charges him with one count of individual income tax evasion.
KCPD investigating homicide on E. Armour Blvd.
Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area around 12:15 a.m. Monday morning. They found a man dead at the scene.
Man dead in overnight apartment shooting in Kansas City
A man is dead after being shot in an apartment building just after midnight on Monday.
KCTV 5
KCK police, district attorney share details of reviewing every Golubski case
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows. Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Kansas City soccer community got a little bit bigger today as KC Parks &...
Man charged with shooting into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside
A man who threatened to shoot if he didn't get his handgun back is charged with shooting another handgun into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside.
WIBW
Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
KMBC.com
Police investigating homicide after man found shot, unresponsive in KC apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for leads connected to an overnight homicide. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Armour Boulevard around 12:15 a.m. Monday to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police said multiple people called 911 to report gunshots...
Man dies a week after shooting in Kansas City
A 50-year-old man is dead a week after a shooting near East 20th Street and Topping Avenue last week in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
lawrencekstimes.com
Woman found dead at Lawrence campsite; residents concerned she may have been detoxing
A woman was found dead in her tent at the city-run campsite for people experiencing homelessness Monday. Other residents believe she may have been trying to detox. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said via email that city staff found an unresponsive woman in her tent and called police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Affidavit reveals witness testimony of argument that ended with a Topeka man shot in the neck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recently released affidavit from the Topeka Police Department details witness testimony related to a man who was shot and killed earlier this year. Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka was shot and killed on July 17 in Central Topeka. Police identified the primary suspect in the case as Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35 […]
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
KCTV 5
Police: 50-year-old man shot a week ago in Kansas City dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man hospitalized following a Nov. 15 shooting has died from his injuries. The Kansas City Police Department stated that officers had responded to the 5800 block of E. 20th St. at 6:30 that evening for a shooting call. They found Kevin Slape had been...
