Vox
Despite its brutal tactics, Iran’s regime fails to contain mass protests
The Iranian regime is struggling to crush a massive wave of nimble and durable protests, unlike any the Islamic Republic has faced in the past. The leaderless movement has grown in strength despite increasingly harsh crackdowns, relying on unprecedented solidarity between ethnic minorities, different religious groups and men’s solidarity with women.
Iranians Celebrate England Thrashing Their Team at World Cup, Video Shows
People in Tehran's Shahran district celebrated and chanted "death to dictator" after England scored its third goal, according to a video on social media.
Iran's Supreme Leader Vows to Finish 'Evil' Women's Rights Protesters
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks came as several demonstrators have been sentenced to death, with over 1,000 protesters facing charges.
France's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve "predatory" ambitions in troubled African nations, where France has suffered military setbacks and a wider loss of influence over recent years.
PC Magazine
China Tells Its Military Veterans to Report to Foxconn, Help Make iPhones
China's Zero-COVID policy has left the world's largest iPhone factory short on staff, but the Chinese government has a solution: military veterans. As the BBC reports, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of the People's Republic of China posted an open letter on WeChat telling military veterans to "answer the government's call" and help out with production. In other words, veterans should go and help make iPhones. The Bureau also points out in the letter that veterans remain "under the command of the Communist Party," suggesting this isn't simply a suggestion being made to those who served.
Blinken says immunity for bin Salman does not speak to 'current status' in US-Saudi relations: 'Legal matter'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration's decision to grant immunity to Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman does not reflect 'current status' of US-Saudi relations.
The Jewish Press
It’s Happening, Azerbaijan to Open Embassy in Israel
The Azerbaijani parliament made the historic decision on Friday to open an embassy of Azerbaijan in Tel Aviv, Israel (not Jerusalem, baby steps). This will be the first embassy in Israel of a country with a Shi’ite majority and a Shi’ite government. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “I...
NPR
In an apparent protest, Iran's World Cup players refuse to sing the national anthem
Ahead of their first match in this year's FIFA World Cup, Iran's national team gathered for the national anthems, their players standing side-by-side, arms slung over each other's shoulders. But rather than sing along, their mouths stayed shut — an apparent show of solidarity on the world's biggest stage with...
Kazakhstan rejects criticism of presidential election
Kazakhstan has dismissed international criticism of its presidential vote, in which incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a landslide re-election victory. According to final results published on Tuesday, Tokayev cemented his grip on power for a second term, winning 81.31 percent of the vote.
WATCH: Awkward moment Xi Jinping refuses to shake Thai prime minister's hand
Chinese President Xi Jinping gave Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha the cold shoulder at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation photoshoot in the latter's home country.
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
Migrants spend years trying to get to Melilla, Spain — an enclave city on the African continent. It's a perilous journey that led to dozens of deaths in June.
China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
The message in Justin Trudeau’s retort to Xi Jinping: Welcome to the free world
We have seen more than a few awkward moments lately for the world’s more ambitious autocrats. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared large swaths of Eastern Ukraine annexed during an elaborate ceremony in Moscow. Days later his troops were roundly routed and forced into a long retreat. The prime minister of Vietnam got comically caught on a live feed, provided by none other than the U.S. Department of State, making disparaging remarks about the American president and his team. Then there were the reported leaks about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taking China’s President Xi Jinping to task for alleged malicious meddling in his country’s elections.
Qatar opens World Cup with lavish half-hour ceremony
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record. It wasn’t the biggest moment of...
Russia unveils new icebreaker in push for energy markets
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday oversaw the launch of a new nuclear-powered icebreaker as Russia pushes to develop the Arctic and seeks new energy markets amid sanctions over Ukraine. Addressing a Saint Petersburg ceremony for the launch of the Yakutia icebreaker by video link, Putin said such vessels were of "strategic" importance for Russia.
W.Africa, European partners bolster ties against Sahel jihadist threat
West African nations met with European leaders on Tuesday for talks on "homegrown" ways to prevent jihadist conflict in the Sahel threatening to "engulf" countries on the Gulf of Guinea. Under the so-called Accra Initiative, heads of state from the Gulf of Guinea and leaders from Niger and Burkina Faso met in Ghana with representatives from the West African bloc ECOWAS, the EU, Britain and France.
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
NPR
World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change
World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change after negotiations ran into overtime at the climate summit in Egypt over the weekend. The deal includes a historic step to help developing countries pay for the rising toll of climate disasters, but will it do enough to stop climate change? Lauren Sommer's here from NPR's climate desk to help answer that question. All right. Lauren, so this was a make-or-break moment for developing countries who say richer countries are not doing enough on climate change. Did they get what they want out of these talks?
NPR
Ukraine says it needs help shooting down Russia's missile attacks
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). SUMMERS: But Ukraine says it still needs more help from the U.S. and NATO. And to talk about this, we're joined by NPR's Greg Myre in Kyiv and NPR's Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman here in Washington. Welcome to you both. TOM BOWMAN, BYLINE: Good to...
NPR
Music Moment: 'One Zan' is inspired by the women's rights movement in Iran
Last September, a young woman named Mahsa Amini, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina, died in police custody in Iran after being detained for alleged violations of the country's strict dress code. Ever since, Iranians have been filling the streets in protest. Now those voices are being heard through art. A new project called Zan Z (ph) - Zan meaning women and Z meaning Generation Z - is bringing together writers, artists and musicians from around the world to help amplify the movement in Iran. Toronto-based singer pHoenix Pagliacci is one of the artists taking part in the project, and she's written an original song she says honors Amini and the strength of Iranian women.
