The best part of Sonoma County winter is looking ahead to spring in the garden
Welcome to our gardening adventure. Let’s grow it together!. “Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” – Lao Tsu. It can seem too early to think of spring, as winter is creeping upon us. Still, one of the joys of this season, whether you enjoy getting your hands in the dirt, you are a wannabe or a new gardener with beautiful dreams about the glorious landscape you will have come summer, is the preparation for what spring will hold and awaken in us.
Looking for a holiday treat? Sonoma County live theater offers something for everyone!
Looking for a memorable night out over the holidays? Holiday-themed musicals and comedies abound this month, with something to please every family member. Check out some of the many shows running in Sonoma County through December. “Man With a Load of Mischief” is billed as “one of the best unknown...
Family Behind Petaluma Duck Farm Pivots, Turns New Vision Into Cookbook
The ducks go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah…OK, make that thousands by thousands, strutting in their barns on the scenic Liberty Duck ranch in west Petaluma. They’re beautiful creatures—fluffy golden peeps as babies, then sleek, buttery yellow juveniles, and finally, snowy white, elegant adults. They nest...
Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
Sonoma County Fire welcomes new engine to Larkfield station
7582 welcome to the fleet! Keeping with tradition, we pushed in our new Type 1 on Nov. 14. Station 2 – Larkfield will be the home of 7582 and is the first Fire Engine we have purchased since our consolidation in 2019. This new Pierce Enforcer Pumper has rollup doors to improve firefighter safety when responding to calls in tight areas like on freeways and narrow roadways. The rear short engine will store extrication equipment, a wildland hose and ladders. And a firefighter approved feature, comfortable crew cab seats that can recline for added comfort!
Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country
SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa. For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
Novato High School closed due to Haz-Mat situation near pool
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The campus at Novato High School has been closed and fire and police units are on the scene working a Haz-Mat situation near the pool, according to an alert from Novato PD. All school related activities including practices and games have been canceled for the evening, the release states. The Novato […]
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
Marin County health officials warn of surging winter viruses
MARIN COUNTY -- The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward. Officials said these three viruses circulating at the same time in Marin is beginning to strain the county's medical system. Marin County emergency rooms are seeing twice the volume of people with viral respiratory symptoms than they normally see this time of year., the...
Book review: ‘No Bad Deed’ is a midnight page-turner by Santa Rosa author
It was a dark and stormy night—in Santa Rosa. While Cassie Larkin, local veterinarian is driving home from her practice she sees a man and a woman hassling along the side of the road. The rain does not obscure the fact that this is no ordinary domestic disturbance and when the altercation turns violent, she stops her minivan and calls 911. The operator tells her to avoid becoming involved. But, because Cassie is used to being a caregiver and because she is a strong woman, she cannot resist coming to the aid of the female embroiled in the conflict. Whereupon the man tells her, “Let her die and I’ll let you live!” Then he jumps in her van, in which she had left her purse with all its identifying information, and he takes off. Days later strange things start to happen. Her math teacher husband takes her special needs daughter out in the evening for some Halloween trick or treating and he promptly disappears. Cassie is now determined to find her husband and while trying to uncover his whereabouts hints of his having an affair begin to occur. This is the set up.
Sonoma County respiratory illnesses at ‘extraordinary’ levels in county, especially for children
Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update on Tuesday about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children’s hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma...
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
Male Selling Flowers, Possible Fireworks Or Gun Shots – Ukiah Police Logs 11.19.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Zeda,’ ‘Athena,’ ‘Maya’ and the dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control continues to offer many dogs to new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and schedule a...
Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released
The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash
Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
Sonoma police looking into “suspicious activity” near cemetery and trail
SONOMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in the city of Sonoma are looking into what is being called “suspicious activity” Tuesday afternoon in the area of Mountain Cemetery and an adjacent walking trail. A police spokesperson said the public is being asked to avoid the area of 2nd Street East and Blue Wing Drive while police officers […]
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Cloverdale Man Arrested After Showing Handgun in Santa Rosa Restaurant
A man from Cloverdale is behind bars on suspicion of showing a handgun during an argument at a restaurant in Santa Rosa. Investigators say 38-year-old Mostafa Sarah was arguing with at least one employee and several customers on Wednesday night. The gun was not registered to the suspect. Sarah is accused of carrying and concealing a loaded gun and making threats. He’s also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly running away from the cops.
