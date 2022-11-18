ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

sonomacountygazette.com

The best part of Sonoma County winter is looking ahead to spring in the garden

Welcome to our gardening adventure. Let’s grow it together!. “Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” – Lao Tsu. It can seem too early to think of spring, as winter is creeping upon us. Still, one of the joys of this season, whether you enjoy getting your hands in the dirt, you are a wannabe or a new gardener with beautiful dreams about the glorious landscape you will have come summer, is the preparation for what spring will hold and awaken in us.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Family Behind Petaluma Duck Farm Pivots, Turns New Vision Into Cookbook

The ducks go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah…OK, make that thousands by thousands, strutting in their barns on the scenic Liberty Duck ranch in west Petaluma. They’re beautiful creatures—fluffy golden peeps as babies, then sleek, buttery yellow juveniles, and finally, snowy white, elegant adults. They nest...
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch

More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Fire welcomes new engine to Larkfield station

7582 welcome to the fleet! Keeping with tradition, we pushed in our new Type 1 on Nov. 14. Station 2 – Larkfield will be the home of 7582 and is the first Fire Engine we have purchased since our consolidation in 2019. This new Pierce Enforcer Pumper has rollup doors to improve firefighter safety when responding to calls in tight areas like on freeways and narrow roadways. The rear short engine will store extrication equipment, a wildland hose and ladders. And a firefighter approved feature, comfortable crew cab seats that can recline for added comfort!
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country

SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa.  For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Novato High School closed due to Haz-Mat situation near pool

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The campus at Novato High School has been closed and fire and police units are on the scene working a Haz-Mat situation near the pool, according to an alert from Novato PD. All school related activities including practices and games have been canceled for the evening, the release states. The Novato […]
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin County health officials warn of surging winter viruses

MARIN COUNTY -- The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward.  Officials said these three viruses circulating at the same time in Marin is beginning to strain the county's medical system. Marin County emergency rooms are seeing twice the volume of people with viral respiratory symptoms than they normally see this time of year., the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Book review: ‘No Bad Deed’ is a midnight page-turner by Santa Rosa author

It was a dark and stormy night—in Santa Rosa. While Cassie Larkin, local veterinarian is driving home from her practice she sees a man and a woman hassling along the side of the road. The rain does not obscure the fact that this is no ordinary domestic disturbance and when the altercation turns violent, she stops her minivan and calls 911. The operator tells her to avoid becoming involved. But, because Cassie is used to being a caregiver and because she is a strong woman, she cannot resist coming to the aid of the female embroiled in the conflict. Whereupon the man tells her, “Let her die and I’ll let you live!” Then he jumps in her van, in which she had left her purse with all its identifying information, and he takes off. Days later strange things start to happen. Her math teacher husband takes her special needs daughter out in the evening for some Halloween trick or treating and he promptly disappears. Cassie is now determined to find her husband and while trying to uncover his whereabouts hints of his having an affair begin to occur. This is the set up.
SANTA ROSA, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Sonoma County respiratory illnesses at ‘extraordinary’ levels in county, especially for children

Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update on Tuesday about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children’s hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Zeda,’ ‘Athena,’ ‘Maya’ and the dogs

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control continues to offer many dogs to new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and schedule a...
CLEARLAKE, CA
ksro.com

Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released

The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash

Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Cloverdale Man Arrested After Showing Handgun in Santa Rosa Restaurant

A man from Cloverdale is behind bars on suspicion of showing a handgun during an argument at a restaurant in Santa Rosa. Investigators say 38-year-old Mostafa Sarah was arguing with at least one employee and several customers on Wednesday night. The gun was not registered to the suspect. Sarah is accused of carrying and concealing a loaded gun and making threats. He’s also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly running away from the cops.
SANTA ROSA, CA

