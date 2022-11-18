(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland county is part of an upcoming statewide initiative to enforce and educate motorists on the importance of seatbelt usage. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, who is also the District 3 Public Resource Officer, says the state is launching the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project." One of the first initiatives, including Fremont County, takes place Wednesday. The other four counties in the project include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. Devault says the five counties were selected for the project after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Thus, he says the program is looking to boost those compliance numbers.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO