Glenwood, IA

Russell Archer, 76, of Rock Port, Missouri

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Russell passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Peasant View Care Center, Rock Port, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
ROCK PORT, MO
Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic

Open Visitation Location:No visitation with the family present is planned. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Sharon's family and the arrangements....
ATLANTIC, IA
Arlene Andersen, 92 of Omaha, NE

Memorials:Walden Grove Cemetery send to Steve Saye, 1017 S. 188th Terrace, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial of Cremains:Walden Grove Cemetery rural Westboro, Missouri. Notes:. Arlene passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be...
OMAHA, NE
Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank, 72, of Omaha, formerly of Corning

Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation Start:10:30 A.M. Public & Family Receiving Friends. Visitation End:11:30 A.M. Memorials:American Cancer Society,, AseraCare Hospice and/or Rose...
OMAHA, NE
Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita

Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic/Atlantic Golf & Country Club. The family will host a Celebration of Life Visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. Also, on Saturday those wishing to view Barb and see the floral...
ATLANTIC, IA
David Cruth, 91, Cleamont, MO

Location:Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont, MO. Memorials:Clearmont Christian Church, or the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO. Notes:David passed away at home on November 21, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
CLEARMONT, MO
Barb Sissler

Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita. Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:Barb SislerPronunciation: Age:80From:Atlantic, IowaPrev…
ATLANTIC, IA
Fremont County among areas identified for statewide seatbelt initiative

(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland county is part of an upcoming statewide initiative to enforce and educate motorists on the importance of seatbelt usage. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, who is also the District 3 Public Resource Officer, says the state is launching the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project." One of the first initiatives, including Fremont County, takes place Wednesday. The other four counties in the project include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. Devault says the five counties were selected for the project after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Thus, he says the program is looking to boost those compliance numbers.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
TABOR, IA
Nebraska City seeks new city administrator

(Nebraska City) -- For the third time in five years, Nebraska City must find a new city administrator. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council discussed the process for filling the vacancy left by the pending departure of Lou Leone. Leone recently submitted his resignation to accept a similar position in another community. Leone's resignation is effective December 6. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the commissioners discussed whether to appoint an interim administrator or hire a search firm to assist in hiring Leone's successor. Bequette says Leone plans to contact numerous prospective search firms.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Harlan's Hall, LC's Kammrad named IPSWA All-State Captains

(KMAland) -- Two KMAland football stars were named captains on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association All-State Teams. Those honors went to Harlan's Aidan Hall (Class 3A) and Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad (Class 4A). View the full teams here and the list of select. FIRST...
HARLAN, IA
Tabor man arrested on multiple charges

(KMAland) -- A Tabor man has been arrested on a number of charges related to multiple incidents. According to a release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten was arrested on Monday on two counts of burglary 3rd degree (Class D felonies), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a Class B felony) and one count of theft 5th degree (a simple misdemeanor).
TABOR, IA
Early Monday Omaha Fire Was An Accident

Omaha Fire Investigators say an early Monday morning fire in south Omaha was accidental in nature, caused by an electrical problem. Firefighters pulling up to the house at 2319 Deer Park Blvd. around 4:30 a.m. reported heavy smoke, and a fire was found inside the single family residence. The fire...
OMAHA, NE

