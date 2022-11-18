Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Was There A Prolific Serial Killer Stalking Victims In And Around Thurman Iowa? His Daughter Says Yes.Jason MortonThurman, IA
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
kmaland.com
Russell Archer, 76, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Russell passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Peasant View Care Center, Rock Port, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:No visitation with the family present is planned. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Sharon's family and the arrangements....
kmaland.com
Arlene Andersen, 92 of Omaha, NE
Memorials:Walden Grove Cemetery send to Steve Saye, 1017 S. 188th Terrace, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial of Cremains:Walden Grove Cemetery rural Westboro, Missouri. Notes:. Arlene passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be...
kmaland.com
Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank, 72, of Omaha, formerly of Corning
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation Start:10:30 A.M. Public & Family Receiving Friends. Visitation End:11:30 A.M. Memorials:American Cancer Society,, AseraCare Hospice and/or Rose...
kmaland.com
Marion Smith, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic/Atlantic Golf & Country Club. The family will host a Celebration of Life Visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. Also, on Saturday those wishing to view Barb and see the floral...
kmaland.com
Dolores Holm, 94, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
David Cruth, 91, Cleamont, MO
Location:Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont, MO. Memorials:Clearmont Christian Church, or the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO. Notes:David passed away at home on November 21, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Barb Sissler
Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita. Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:Barb SislerPronunciation: Age:80From:Atlantic, IowaPrev…
kmaland.com
Fremont County among areas identified for statewide seatbelt initiative
(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland county is part of an upcoming statewide initiative to enforce and educate motorists on the importance of seatbelt usage. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, who is also the District 3 Public Resource Officer, says the state is launching the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project." One of the first initiatives, including Fremont County, takes place Wednesday. The other four counties in the project include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. Devault says the five counties were selected for the project after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Thus, he says the program is looking to boost those compliance numbers.
KETV.com
Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
kmaland.com
Nebraska City seeks new city administrator
(Nebraska City) -- For the third time in five years, Nebraska City must find a new city administrator. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council discussed the process for filling the vacancy left by the pending departure of Lou Leone. Leone recently submitted his resignation to accept a similar position in another community. Leone's resignation is effective December 6. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the commissioners discussed whether to appoint an interim administrator or hire a search firm to assist in hiring Leone's successor. Bequette says Leone plans to contact numerous prospective search firms.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Iowa Man airlifted to hospital after car catches fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A driver was airlifted to a hospital after his car caught on fire. It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. near 265th Street and Q Avenue in Villisca, Iowa. Deputies say the man’s pickup truck was fully engulfed in a field just off the roadway...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (11/21): Woodbine, Nodaway Valley, Ankeny Christian snag wins
(KMAland) -- Woodbine and Ankeny Christian both picked up KMAland girls basketball wins on Monday. Check out the full rundown below. Nicole Hoefer led Woodbine with 20 points while Charlie Pryor put in 15 for the Tigers in the victory. Delaney Goshorn topped AHSTW with 18 points, Ellie Peterson put...
kmaland.com
Harlan's Hall, LC's Kammrad named IPSWA All-State Captains
(KMAland) -- Two KMAland football stars were named captains on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association All-State Teams. Those honors went to Harlan's Aidan Hall (Class 3A) and Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad (Class 4A). View the full teams here and the list of select. FIRST...
kmaland.com
Tabor man arrested on multiple charges
(KMAland) -- A Tabor man has been arrested on a number of charges related to multiple incidents. According to a release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten was arrested on Monday on two counts of burglary 3rd degree (Class D felonies), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a Class B felony) and one count of theft 5th degree (a simple misdemeanor).
iheart.com
Early Monday Omaha Fire Was An Accident
Omaha Fire Investigators say an early Monday morning fire in south Omaha was accidental in nature, caused by an electrical problem. Firefighters pulling up to the house at 2319 Deer Park Blvd. around 4:30 a.m. reported heavy smoke, and a fire was found inside the single family residence. The fire...
Packages stolen from an Atlantic residence; two people arrested
(Atlantic) Two people were arrested after packages were stolen from a residence in Atlantic. The Atlantic Police Department says on November 18th they received a report of packages that had been stolen from a residence. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol...
