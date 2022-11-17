Read full article on original website
Spirit Winners
Once again, Mrs. Jones's class took the win for spirit Friday! They love having Parker join their class.
Students Participate in Drum Circle
Several students are participating in an after-school meditation club led by one of our lunch workers who has a passion for helping students be mindful and purposeful - it is a wonderful success! Pictured here is one of the students' activities, a drum circle.
The Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation donates to Art City Elementary in Nebo School District - Answer to Wednesday Challenge
The Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation donates to Art City Elementary in Nebo School District. Principal Lisa Muirbrook said, “With the help of this donation, the lobby at Art City Elementary has been transformed into an inviting and fun place to sit with friends, read books and work on class assignments or projects. There is a bookshelf with books available for students to take a book or leave a book. There can never be enough books! We believe that having a comfortable and relaxing space helps students learn to love reading. Like our sign says that is posted by our books, ‘Reading is dreaming with your eyes open!’”
SEP Conferences on December 1st
It is time for our mid-year Parent/Teacher Conferences. We appreciate parents signing up to come meet with teacher and talk about celebrations and goals for their child's learning. Click on the link to sign up for an SEP Conference time for your students. Mrs. Thompson ISC Class: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F48AAA62AABF94-mrs3. Mrs. Salzl...
After School Program Fun
Our chess club and Dungeons & Dragons club are popular hang-outs each Wednesday after school. Some of our other clubs at PJHS are Magic the Gathering and FIFA. If you need a place to enjoy some after school programs, we've got you covered! And don't forget about our upcoming doubles badminton tournament taking place right after the Thanksgiving break, the 28th after school. See you there!
