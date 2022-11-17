The Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation donates to Art City Elementary in Nebo School District. Principal Lisa Muirbrook said, “With the help of this donation, the lobby at Art City Elementary has been transformed into an inviting and fun place to sit with friends, read books and work on class assignments or projects. There is a bookshelf with books available for students to take a book or leave a book. There can never be enough books! We believe that having a comfortable and relaxing space helps students learn to love reading. Like our sign says that is posted by our books, ‘Reading is dreaming with your eyes open!’”

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO