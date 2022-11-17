Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
River of Lights returns with new safety measures
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The River of Lights, a perennial holiday experience for the past quarter-century, returns to the BioPark Botanic Garden on Saturday for a month-long run, but this year, some changes have been made in the name of pedestrian safety. Related video above: River of Lights on Central...
County sets aside funds for Albuquerque’s westside homeless shelter
“Their investment in the WEHC is just a continuation of our ongoing partnership because we know that the city and the county knows that homelessness doesn't stop at the border between the Albuquerque metro area,'' said Albuquerque Family and Community Services Public Affairs Specialist Katie Simon.
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
KRQE News 13
Bitterly cold morning, skies clearing south
Good Sunday everyone! Pack the heavy winter coats and hats heading out the door today with frigid temperatures in place. Red River is sitting at -5° with no wind chill! Other areas in the northern mountains are in the single digits above 0°. The ABQ metro is in the middle 20s again for morning lows with wind chills in the teens. The low level clouds and fog are moving through far southern NM again this morning, but drier air is winning out. Skies will be perfectly clear all throughout the state with moderating temps. Highs will reach into the upper 40s for the Rio Grande Valley and even break into the lower 50s east of the mountains as our winds begin turning from the west.
Homeless population spikes in Belen after ABQ Coronado Park closure, officials say
"We have received reports of people sleeping in doorways, doorways of businesses. We have had reports that when people are coming to work or leaving to go home from work, they have been approached by the homeless. In some instances, they have been accosted by the homeless," Chief James Harris said.
Albuquerque Public Schools want to know if they should start school earlier in year
The deadline to give feedback is December 1.
KRQE News 13
APS recognizes teacher Michelle Perez, a Highland High teacher
Albuquerque Public Schools has an education foundation and it’s a non-profit for APS. The funds they raise go towards creative academic projects, programs, and clubs. Each year, the foundation recognizes three outstanding teachers for their original ideas benefiting their students. Michelle Perez is a teacher at Highland High school.
Nob Hill pet store scrambles to keep pets safe after window broken
"We have rats, hundreds of tarantulas, snakes, all kinds of good stuff," said Dylan Mueller. Mueller is part owner of Predator and Prey Exotics.
KRQE News 13
How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week
(STACKER) – Gas prices continue their descent from June’s $5 a gallon record with the midterm elections in the rearview mirror and holiday travel looming on the horizon. Demand rose and supply fell last week, but a gallon of gas still ticked down to $3.70 on average nationwide on Wednesday, November 16, according to AAA.
KOAT 7
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
rrobserver.com
Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
rrobserver.com
Free Thanksgiving meals at McDonald’s
St. Felix Pantry and the Garza family McDonald’s are pairing up to provide free Thanksgiving meals. On Thanksgiving Day, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. free meals will be given out at the McDonald’s drive-thru at 1390 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho, near Smith’s Food and Drug Store.
Albuquerque veteran’s family gifted home improvements
A local family was gifted the opportunity to update the outside of their house a little bit.
visitalbuquerque.org
5 Best Spots to See Reptiles in Albuquerque
The beautiful state of New Mexico, located in the southwestern U.S., has a rich biodiversity that is home to over 4,583 known species of plants and animals. In fact, New Mexico has the fourth highest count of native species of any state in the U.S., due not only to its large geographic size but also to its proximity to surrounding deserts, plateaus, prairies, woodlands and mountain regions where plants and animals of all kinds thrive, including dozens of species of reptiles.
fox34.com
19-year-old shot and killed at University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A 19-year-old has died after being shot on the main campus of the University of New Mexico early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., two men—one 19 years old and the other 21 years old—got into a fight, according New Mexico State Police. During the altercation, both people were shot.
Club Q: Witness describes seeing ‘bodies on the ground’
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, are coming forward and sharing their stories. Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music. “I was on the […]
KRQE News 13
Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch
It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023. Woman found...
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial policy, Golf course thieves, Freezing temperatures, Shopping local, Romantic destination
Friday’s Top Stories What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis? Homeless population spikes in Belen Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham? What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24 What to know if […]
Comments / 0