Purdue did all it could not to win this game, but Northwestern was using a 3rd-string QB and couldn’t do much on offense. Devin Mockobee was pulled from the game in the first quarter and evaluated for a concussion, so we will keep our eyes peeled on his status. Lastly, a dumb rule reared its head and made this game much closer than it should have been.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO