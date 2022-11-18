ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Basketball: Purdue By The Numbers - Offense

The first three games of the season gave us a glimpse of things to come for the Boilermakers. I don’t put much stock into college basketball before January 1, in terms of wins and losses, but style of play doesn’t change much throughout the season, unless a key player goes down.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Enters AP Top 25 at 24th

The Purdue Boilermakers have made their first appearance in the AP Poll for the 2022-2023 season after starting the season 3-0 and defeating Marquette in the Gavitt Games. The Boilers were voted in at 24th which is just behind B1G programs Maryland (23rd-223) and Iowa (25th-132). This week’s poll features 6 B1G conference teams with Ohio State (28th-56), Michigan (29th-24), and Penn State (43rd-1) receiving votes.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Braden Smith named B1G Freshman of the Week

Purdue Boilermakers true freshman point guard Braden Smith has been named as the B1G’s Freshman of the Week following Purdue’s win over Marquette in the Gavitt Games matchup. Smith scored a career high 20 points along with 3 assists, 2 rebounds, and only 2 turnovers while logging 27 minutes. Smith is currently shooting 57.1% from the field, 45.5% from behind the arc, and 90% from the free throw line. He is second in scoring behind Preseason All American Zach Edey averaging 10.7 points per game, 3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue 17, Northwestern 9: Deion is Disappointed

Purdue did all it could not to win this game, but Northwestern was using a 3rd-string QB and couldn’t do much on offense. Devin Mockobee was pulled from the game in the first quarter and evaluated for a concussion, so we will keep our eyes peeled on his status. Lastly, a dumb rule reared its head and made this game much closer than it should have been.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Bucket Game Time Announced

The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Charlie Jones named Biletnikoff Award Semi-Finalist

Charlie Jones has been named a semi-finalist for the nation’s top award for college football’s best wide receiver. The Iowa transfer has been a revelation at the wide receiver position for the Purdue Boilermakers having caught 93 passes for 1056 yards and 11 touchdowns after previously accounting for 39 receptions, 718 yards, and 6 touchdowns in his previous stops at Buffalo and Iowa.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy