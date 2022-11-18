ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Have you tried… navigating the pitfalls of space capitalism in Citizen Sleeper?

By Rollin Bishop
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyLcv_0jFwUA0100

Erlin’s Eye has captured me. Not that the space station, abandoned by its corporate masters years ago and left in the hands of a ragtag group of survivors, criminals, and living space debris, can enact its will upon me in any real way. And yet, it still feels true to say now months after first picking up Citizen Sleeper.

In the confines of that space station, a series of fictional lives play out – of which my experience as a player, a Sleeper, is only a small part. Perhaps an integral part, or a pivotal one, but a part only nonetheless. The mechanics are relatively simple but cascade into more than the sum of their parts, however, and developer Jump Over the Age manages the tricky task well.

The basic premise of Citizen Sleeper has players wandering through and between the complex relationships forged between the people that live on the station, the corporations and organizations that have a vested interest in it or want one, and the ways in which the previous try to manipulate, control, or otherwise interact with the protagonist, who is an emulated consciousness with a deliberately built-in obsolescence.

Wake up, Sleeper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CT5kC_0jFwUA0100

(Image credit: Fellow Traveller)
Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZExxJ_0jFwUA0100

(Image credit: Secret Mode)

Have you tried… tidying your cares away with A Little to the Left?

How this all plays out is through a series of tabletop-like mechanics, complete with six-sided dice. An individual die is used for an action, and the number on the die determines how potentially successful that action might be. Add to this the fact that fewer dice are granted as your body breaks down and skills that change or otherwise have an effect on dice and something as simple as deciding where to spend your limited time on Erlin’s Eye becomes quite complex.

There are no simple answers to any of the questions posed in Citizen Sleeper. Every individual character introduced, with gorgeous art by Guillaume Singelin, has their own reason for sticking around or leaving and what they’re looking to accomplish or prevent. Even though it’s for just one small segment of their lives, their histories are carefully presented through dialogue and actions while you personally help determine their futures – for better or worse.

It’s not hard to imagine the sorts of problems a game like Citizen Sleeper might have. It would have been easy enough for the title to slide into overly simplified caricatures and saccharine responses. To divy up the bad and the good with a bold dividing line. Instead, even the contract bounty hunter looking to turn you in to Essen-Arp, the company that built you, is hard not to feel sympathetic for - despite the fact that he can also be a bit of a mean-spirited lush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3OZA_0jFwUA0100

(Image credit: Fellow Traveller)

It’s not a terribly lengthy game, with the main run of it with the vast majority of various spokes of narrative explored in around 10 hours or so, but it’s the one where I’ve spent the longest deliberating about what to do. When you’ve reached the conclusion of certain sets of drives or quests, the game indicates that some next decision will be your last.

And so I sat, and I deferred, and I explored other nooks and crannies until there were no more nooks and crannies to shine a spotlight on. And I chose - I’m not sure whether it was right or if there is even really such a concept in Citizen Sleeper. Months and months after finishing, I’m left with that thought still. Is there possibly any better praise for a video game? That it consumes some part of you, lighting a fire within that ebbs but never truly goes out?

Wouldn’t you like to find out for yourself?

Citizen Sleeper is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (on Xbox Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch.

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

A Man’s Been Living In This More Affordable Tiny House For 14 Years

Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
AOL Corp

Think small: Amazon has tiny homes in stock!

Tiny homes are having a serious moment. Whether you want to have an instant guest room behind your 'normal' house, a home office that's separate from your living quarters or if you just want to seriously downsize, tiny homes are where it's at. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. Well, it turns out that you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-sized abode — you can just pick one up at Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures start at just $2,900, which is pretty impressive. Want to add a tiny home to your cart? These are some of the best available at Amazon right now.
GamesRadar

Floodland review: "Makes you think in a way that city builders rarely do"

The world might change but you can guarantee that not all humans will. In Floodland, where we attempt to exist in a world where the vast majority of land is underwater, there are still rifts appearing between my tribes over laws like same-sex marriage, or whether to impose compulsory masks to help alleviate the latest epidemic raging across the archipelago.. Eventually, I choose to banish the tribe that...
livingetc.com

Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger

When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
caandesign.com

Making Your Living Space Into a New Experience

A New Experience: Change the Walls With Paint or Wallpaper. From time to time, everyone wants to update their look, sometimes a wardrobe update, and at other times, a new haircut or new eyeglasses. Another great place to change is your house or apartment, a wide-open field that will allow you to go anywhere you please. For more dramatic and permanent experience, you should decide to change the walls with paint or wallpaper to drastically change the room’s look.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy