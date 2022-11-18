Taylor Swift broke her silence via Instagram on Friday regarding Ticketmaster’s handling of her ‘The Eras Tour’, ticket sales. “Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” she wrote. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.

2 DAYS AGO