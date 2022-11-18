ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Anime platform Crunchyroll is launching a Game Boy game starring its appropriately weeby mascot

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFGUj_0jFwTo4k00

Crunchyroll has just announced a brand new Game Boy game.

Yes, you read that correctly. Earlier today on November 18, Crunchyroll announced the brand new game Hime's Quest, with the company's mascot in the titular role. This is an actual Game Boy game in the year of our lord 2022, complete with a physical release by publisher Limited Run Games.

See more

Hime's Quest is basically a top-down adventure game, not unlike a Zelda throwback, complete with haunted forests and dungeons to adventure through. Then you can kick back with Hime's friends and take on adventures from other characters including, would you believe it, horror icon Junji Ito himself.

If you want the physical version of the Game Boy game for your shiny new Game Boy, it'll cost you $44.99 from the Crunchyroll store, supplied by Limited Run Games. Otherwise, you can play Hime's Quest directly through your browser as a free download.

If you just happen to be heading to the Anime NYC convention this coming weekend, you can demo Hime's Quest for yourself, so make sure to keep an eye out for Crunchyroll stands at the event. This sounds like a zany throwback to the Y2K years, which is exactly what Crunchyroll is going for, and a tribute to a time when 16-bit adventures were all the rage.

Hime's Quest is currently on track to release for Game Boy and PC as a free browser game at some point later this year.

Check out our new games 2022 guide for a full list of all the other titles, big and small, left to launch throughout the remainder of the year.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans

A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla

The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
ComicBook

Crunchyroll Announces First 2023 Anime Additions

Anime NYC is currently taking place, and with one of the biggest anime events of the year focusing on franchises including the likes of Attack on Titan, Trigun Stampede, and many others, Crunchyroll has gotten in on the action by revealing a fresh slate of anime that will be hitting the streaming service. Revealed during Crunchyroll's Industry Panel, the television series will see newcomers, and returning franchises, making their way to the platform as the anime streaming wars continue to gain ground worldwide.
SVG

The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked

After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
IGN

Xbox Is Having a Black Friday Sale on Hundreds of Games

Black Friday 2022 isn't officially here yet, but if you've been poised and ready to jump on the best deals, the time has come. Xbox is already having a sale on hundreds of incredible games, with some down as low as $2.99. Whether you are looking for Xbox Series X/S games, Xbox One games, or even 360 games, there is something for everyone.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Leaps With Rabbit Hero Mirko

My Hero Academia's sixth season has seen the young heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the biggest movers and shakers in the professional crime-fighting world, as some of Hero Society's biggest and brightest are laying their lives on the line in an effort to stop Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation War. Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, was made a top-ranked hero in season four and has had the opportunity to prove her worth in the latest season as her battle against the High-End Nomu had her losing an arm and a leg.
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends Arceus Fans Are Missing the Game

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are out in the wild and that has fans thinking back to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It seems like the open-world direction of the series isn't a natural continuation from the spinoff series and rather something that fits in-between the approaches of Sword and Shield and the last game released. However, Game Freak did caution the fans that Scarlet and Violet would be more like those traditional adventures than Arceus' free-flowing nature. Despite that fact, there are some fans who were hoping for a bit more when it came to this generation of Pokemon games. The debate will likely continue as more people get their hands on the game. Check out the reactions right here.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Reveals New Super Saiyan 4 Transformations in Concept Art

It's hard to argue that one of the biggest elements that stuck from Dragon Ball GT wasn't the new version of Android 17 or the Black Star Dragon Balls, but rather, was the transformation known as Super Saiyan 4, which gave Goku and Vegeta new forms that made them look far more ape-like. While not canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been able to bring back the form with a vengeance thanks to its alternate timelines and realities, and it seems that new forms have been revealed via original concept art.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy