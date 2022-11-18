what a joke, bought new 2013 terrain ordered it OnStar equipped,had to pay 1500 extra for this been paying 40 dollars a month for it for 9 years straight now OnStar says they will stop service 12-31-22 just got the thing paid for! now they say it has to be 5 g equipped If that don't deserve a recall nothing does.
I can't believe GM has the nerve to use a piece of ugly white tape to rectify its light beam issue. I removed the tape as soon as I got home from the dealer. It looks like a bandaid taped to the headlight. What a joke that a huge company like GM can't do it right. They just don't care about their customers above profit. The person who designed this fix should be Kiel hulled.
I brought my GMC lights up to par by taping 2 Duracell flash lights to the top of my fenders
Comments / 36