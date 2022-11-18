Secretary of State to visit local election offices for post-election reviews of voting systems

Republican Party struggles internally after disappointing midterm election performance 05:28

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Now that the dust has settled, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is making plans to visit an election office in Anoka County on Nov. 21 to watch election officials conduct their post-election review of election results.

The post-election review will be a hand-counted audit of the ballots received from the Nov. 8 General Election to ensure they match unofficial results reported by tabulation machines.

For 2022, the post-election review is mandated for the election for U.S. Representative and Minnesota Governor.

Despite social media outcry suggesting foul-play and a rigged election, the post-election review is mandatory for every state general election under Minnesota Statue 206.89.