NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Avila, the teen accused of throwing her newborn in a dumpster in Hobbs, will face a trial as early as December. The state and Avila’s attorney have a tentative start date of December 19. In January, she was caught on camera throwing her newborn baby boy in a dumpster during freezing temperatures. […]

HOBBS, NM ・ 7 DAYS AGO