ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

Lea County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide incident

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide incident from November 18. Deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of E Carter Lane in Hobbs involving an unwanted subject. Once they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera deceased inside a vehicle. This...
LEA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
CARLSBAD, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s death

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, according to a information release on Facebook. According to LCSO, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 4:15pm, deputies responded to the 200 block of E. Carter Lane in Hobbs, New Mexico in reference to an unwanted subject. Upon arrival […]
LEA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Hobbs teen accused of throwing baby in dumpster to face trial

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Avila, the teen accused of throwing her newborn in a dumpster in Hobbs, will face a trial as early as December. The state and Avila’s attorney have a tentative start date of December 19. In January, she was caught on camera throwing her newborn baby boy in a dumpster during freezing temperatures. […]
HOBBS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy