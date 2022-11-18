Read full article on original website
Woman found dead in Hobbs sparks homicide investigation
If you have information about this death, please call 575-263-6488 for Sgt. Grady or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.
Lea County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide incident
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide incident from November 18. Deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of E Carter Lane in Hobbs involving an unwanted subject. Once they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera deceased inside a vehicle. This...
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s death
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, according to a information release on Facebook. According to LCSO, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 4:15pm, deputies responded to the 200 block of E. Carter Lane in Hobbs, New Mexico in reference to an unwanted subject. Upon arrival […]
Hobbs teen accused of throwing baby in dumpster to face trial
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Avila, the teen accused of throwing her newborn in a dumpster in Hobbs, will face a trial as early as December. The state and Avila’s attorney have a tentative start date of December 19. In January, she was caught on camera throwing her newborn baby boy in a dumpster during freezing temperatures. […]
