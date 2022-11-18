Read full article on original website
A one-time payment up to $500 has gone out from the state of Georgia
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last few months, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now.
