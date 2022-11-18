Read full article on original website
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
Major Bullish Milestone For ADA As First USD-Backed Stablecoin On Cardano Goes Live
The recent FTX blowup and subsequent bear market put a severe dent in crypto markets, but it has not prevented Cardano from reaching a new milestone. Cardano (ADA), ranked the eighth most popular cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $11 billion, has just ushered in the first USD-backed stablecoin, iUSD.
Despite Solana’s Tumble Amid the FTX Collapse, The Community Is Keeping Its Hopes High
FTX’s rapid debacle has caused widespread pain for the crypto community, but certainly not close to that of the Solana community. Since November 6th, Solana’s token (SOL) price has plunged by just over 63%, making it only second to FTX’s native token, FTT, which is down over 93%.
XT.COM Announces the Listing of GGCM Token on its Platform
The XT.COM community and those interested in the gold and crypto markets can now satisfy their needs. This follows the Gold Guaranteed Coin Mining listing on (GGCM) in XT.COM main zone. The token is available on the GGCM/BNB and GGCM/BUSD trading pairs. Powered by Tron, GGCM has a total supply...
Analyst PlanB On How Current BTC HODLers Will Lay the Foundation for The Next Bitcoin Bull Run
Despite weathering the cascade of misadventures linked to the collapse of FTX last week, Bitcoin plunged over the weekend by over 4% to tap $15,890. This weakness was reflected in Ethereum dropping roughly 6% to $1,113, with other major cryptos diving deeply into the red. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors
A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
GameGuru Token Listed on P2B Exchange
P2B now features GameGuru token. Trading in GGT tokens and participating in the project’s community are possible through the platform. Trading in the pair GGT/USDT. Now, let’s take a quick look at what this endeavour entails. What is GameGuru?. The mission of GameGuru is to pioneer the cryptocurrency...
Kucoin On The Spot For Holding Nearly One-Fifth Of Its Reserves In Its KCS Token
In the mad rush to calm worried investors and prevent bank runs following the sudden collapse of FTX, crypto exchanges and lending firms have been publishing their proof-of-reserves. The process, which entails confirming an entity’s assets at hand, has exposed glaring issues eliciting mixed reactions in the crypto community.
Oryen Network 90% APY Sustainable With Strong Protocol Model, Aave And Convex Can’t Match It
DeFi returns have been one of the finest strategies for using your savings to generate additional yield over the past two years. Oryen Network appears to be in line to take the lead in sustainable APY, with a few well-known platforms also offering a rate that is “better than the bank.”
US Banks Are Teaming Up To Explore The Possibilities Of A Digital Dollar With The Federal Reserve
Several U.S. banking institutions are working on a Proof-of-Concept digital money platform that could morph into a CBDC. The financial institutions are collaborating with an arm of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for the experiment. Across the world, central banks are racing toward the development of digital versions...
Bitcoin Bulls Are Braving The Storms Around FTX’s Fall, But Is A Crash To $10,000 Really In The Offing?
Bitcoin has steadied over the last few days in defiance of the pervading fiasco surrounding FTX’s collapse. The asset has been trading sideways for a week, settling on the $16,000 mark, which enthusiasts hope could be the bottom. El Salvador and Justin Sun have pledged to buy one BTC...
FTX Class Action Lawsuit Draws Renewed Scrutiny Over Crypto Endorsements
A number of FTX users have filed a class action complaint and demand for jury trial against founder and former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and a number of other defendants comprising of sports and entertainment celebrities like Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Shaquille O’Neal, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, William Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Lawrence Gene David, and Kevin O’Leary.
