zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
zycrypto.com

Major Bullish Milestone For ADA As First USD-Backed Stablecoin On Cardano Goes Live

The recent FTX blowup and subsequent bear market put a severe dent in crypto markets, but it has not prevented Cardano from reaching a new milestone. Cardano (ADA), ranked the eighth most popular cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $11 billion, has just ushered in the first USD-backed stablecoin, iUSD.
zycrypto.com

XT.COM Announces the Listing of GGCM Token on its Platform

The XT.COM community and those interested in the gold and crypto markets can now satisfy their needs. This follows the Gold Guaranteed Coin Mining listing on (GGCM) in XT.COM main zone. The token is available on the GGCM/BNB and GGCM/BUSD trading pairs. Powered by Tron, GGCM has a total supply...
zycrypto.com

FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors

A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment up to $500 has gone out from the state of Georgia

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last few months, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now.
GEORGIA STATE
zycrypto.com

GameGuru Token Listed on P2B Exchange

P2B now features GameGuru token. Trading in GGT tokens and participating in the project’s community are possible through the platform. Trading in the pair GGT/USDT. Now, let’s take a quick look at what this endeavour entails. What is GameGuru?. The mission of GameGuru is to pioneer the cryptocurrency...
zycrypto.com

Kucoin On The Spot For Holding Nearly One-Fifth Of Its Reserves In Its KCS Token

In the mad rush to calm worried investors and prevent bank runs following the sudden collapse of FTX, crypto exchanges and lending firms have been publishing their proof-of-reserves. The process, which entails confirming an entity’s assets at hand, has exposed glaring issues eliciting mixed reactions in the crypto community.
zycrypto.com

FTX Class Action Lawsuit Draws Renewed Scrutiny Over Crypto Endorsements

A number of FTX users have filed a class action complaint and demand for jury trial against founder and former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and a number of other defendants comprising of sports and entertainment celebrities like Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Shaquille O’Neal, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, William Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Lawrence Gene David, and Kevin O’Leary.

