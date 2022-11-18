Read full article on original website
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports one arrest and two incidents. James Chandler Sash, 58, was arrested Friday on a Union County Warrant for Indecent Exposure. Sash was taken to the Union County Jail where he was later released on $1,000 cash or surety bond. On Thursday, Michael John Sabatke,...
KETV.com
Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
kmaland.com
Fremont County among areas identified for statewide seatbelt initiative
(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland county is part of an upcoming statewide initiative to enforce and educate motorists on the importance of seatbelt usage. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, who is also the District 3 Public Resource Officer, says the state is launching the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project." One of the first initiatives, including Fremont County, takes place Wednesday. The other four counties in the project include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. Devault says the five counties were selected for the project after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Thus, he says the program is looking to boost those compliance numbers.
kmaland.com
Tabor man arrested on multiple charges
(KMAland) -- A Tabor man has been arrested on a number of charges related to multiple incidents. According to a release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten was arrested on Monday on two counts of burglary 3rd degree (Class D felonies), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a Class B felony) and one count of theft 5th degree (a simple misdemeanor).
kmaland.com
Shen schools update JK-8 lockdown
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's school superintendent is praising her district's staff for their handling of a lockdown situation in the JK-8 Building Monday morning. Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News JK-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf informed her that a written note was found in a bag indicating a weapon at the middle school. Nelson says the entire building was placed under lockdown while the school's administration and police searched for the weapon.
House Fire Injures a Bedford Woman: Man arrested for Arson
(Bedford) A woman suffered serious injuries in a house fire in Bedford on Sunday, and a man is in custody facing arson charges. According to the press release, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a house fire at 1871 Orange Avenue, Bedford. The female occupant had exited the home and was treated by Taylor County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center for treatment of serious injuries.
kmaland.com
1 person injured, another arrested following Bedford house fire
(Bedford) -- One person was injured and another was arrested following a house fire in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says they received a call regarding a house fire located at 1871 Orange Avenue in Bedford. Authorities say a female occupant had exited the home but suffered serious injuries. The Sheriff's Office says she was treated by Taylor County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center.
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
WOWT
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
kmaland.com
Russell Archer, 76, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Russell passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Peasant View Care Center, Rock Port, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank, 72, of Omaha, formerly of Corning
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation Start:10:30 A.M. Public & Family Receiving Friends. Visitation End:11:30 A.M. Memorials:American Cancer Society,, AseraCare Hospice and/or Rose...
kmaland.com
Arlene Andersen, 92 of Omaha, NE
Memorials:Walden Grove Cemetery send to Steve Saye, 1017 S. 188th Terrace, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial of Cremains:Walden Grove Cemetery rural Westboro, Missouri. Notes:. Arlene passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be...
kmaland.com
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
Red Oak Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 44-year-old Chad Michael Hill of Red Oak early this (Monday) morning for a traffic violation at 2nd and Nuckols Street. During the investigation, Police found Hill to be driving with a suspended license in the State of Iowa. Authorities transported him to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
WOWT
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
WOWT
Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting
Nebraska military couple fights for unemployment benefits. A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Cold and windy Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and...
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
KETV.com
Authorities searching for CCC-O missing inmate
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities have been notified, and are searching for, a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Devante Prusia, who started his sentence in February 2016, disappeared Saturday while he was scheduled to be at his job. Prusia is a 29-year-old, Black man. He is...
kmaland.com
Rock Port named outstanding rural school district
(Rock Port) -- Officials in the Rock Port R-2 School District credit a team effort for a prestigious award. Recently, the Missouri Association of Rural Education named Rock Port the Outstanding Rural School District at its annual Missouri K-8 Association Conference at the Lake of the Ozarks. Formed in 1987, MARE serves member schools by promoting equal opportunity for rural Missouri districts by enhancing rural student academic potential, and by creating "justifiable pride in the state's rural education program." Speaking on a recent edition of "KMA's Morning Line" program, Rock Port Superintendent Ethan Sickles says a lot went into the award.
WOWT
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
