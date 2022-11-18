Hydraulic Fracturing Pump Market Profit And Loss Analysis, And Forecast To 2030| Gardner Denver, Weir, Caterpillar

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos saw their third-quarter profitability decrease by more than 13% compared with a year ago, but there was encouraging news in figures released Tuesday by New Jersey gambling regulators. Earnings numbers from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the nine casinos collectively surpassed their level of profitability in the third quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. And six of the nine individual casinos were more profitable this quarter than they were during the same period in 2019. Comparing the health of their businesses to the pre-pandemic period has become a major obsession of Atlantic City casino executives as they strive to push what they consider their core business — winning money from in-person gamblers — ahead of where it was before COVID.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 19 MINUTES AGO