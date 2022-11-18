Shelli Spotts, adjunct faculty member in the BYU English Department, says creativity is important for everyone to learn, not just writers, artists, actresses and singers. “If you have a great creative process and you know how to engage your own creativity, you can create anything, as long as you know what it looks like,” Spotts said. “But that’s all about learning how to find models for yourself.”

PROVO, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO