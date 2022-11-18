Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
Utah medical cannabis users report benefits from usage despite high costs
Utah cannabis cardholders report the benefits of usage for their health conditions while commenting on the high prices in Utah. In a 2021 report released by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Medical Cannabis, 97% of surveyed participants reported benefits to their qualifying conditions. In addition, over 80% of participants reported improved symptoms and a decrease in use of other medications.
BYU English faculty member emphasizes importance of creativity
Shelli Spotts, adjunct faculty member in the BYU English Department, says creativity is important for everyone to learn, not just writers, artists, actresses and singers. “If you have a great creative process and you know how to engage your own creativity, you can create anything, as long as you know what it looks like,” Spotts said. “But that’s all about learning how to find models for yourself.”
BYU men’s soccer captures third straight national championship
BYU men’s soccer continued its run of dominance Saturday in a 2-1 win over Minnesota to clinch the program’s third consecutive NIRSA Collegiate Club national championship. Trailing 1-0 at the half, the Cougars rallied for a pair of second half goals from Eric Morris and Thys Call to take the lead, with Call’s goal breaking the tie with just two minutes left in the contest. A stellar BYU defensive effort kept Minnesota from attempting a single shot after halftime, with the Cougars taking 14 second half shots of their own.
Police Beat: Nov. 10-22
Nov. 11 — AirPods were reported stolen at Helaman Halls. Nov. 14 — A bag was reported stolen from a vehicle at Helaman Halls. Nov. 14 — An Apple Watch was reported stolen at the BYU Bookstore. Nov. 15 — Items were reported stolen from a vehicle...
