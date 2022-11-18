ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

EKU tops Kennesaw State to secure first playoff appearance since 2014

The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) football team toppled Kennesaw State University (KSU), 45-38, on Nov. 19 at Roy Kidd Stadium. The win secured EKU’s joint championship for the ASUN Conference with Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). On the first play of the...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man with dementia talks signs and diagnosis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. “The main things I struggle with are loss of words, or...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

Small-Town Kentucky Christmas

Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
STANFORD, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Church planting ‘campus to plant’ model shows success

LAGRANGE, Ky. (BP) – It may seem strange that the majority of those attending the launch service of Ashland Community Church Nov. 13 weren’t actually members. Most were friends and supporters who had been active in various ways to help the congregation one day become self-sustaining. But when...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Thanksgiving Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -We have a more normal temperate pattern settling into the region today and that carries us into the state of Thanksgiving Weekend. From there, it’s all eyes on a big storm system for the holiday weekend. One that is still a work in progress. Normal temps...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington NAACP is questioning Fayette County Public Schools about the principal of Dunbar High School. Marlon Ball is on administrative leave right now. In early November, Ball sent an email to the Dunbar community announcing the passing of athletic director Jason Howell. The next day,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wfcnnews.com

Candy Cane Lane to open Saturday in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT - A Christmas tradition in Franklin County will be opening to the public this weekend. Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort will officially be opening for the holiday season on Black Friday with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The display is located at the Frankfort Community Park,...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins. Governor Andy Beshear, this week, issued an executive order to give ‘limited’ approval to the medical use of marijuana. In the election, voters defeated two constitutional amendments the governor opposed, one on legislative power and the other on abortion. However, the republican super majorities in the state house and senate grew even larger.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75

According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains. Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris …. According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been...
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy