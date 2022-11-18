Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Eastern Progress
EKU tops Kennesaw State to secure first playoff appearance since 2014
The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) football team toppled Kennesaw State University (KSU), 45-38, on Nov. 19 at Roy Kidd Stadium. The win secured EKU’s joint championship for the ASUN Conference with Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). On the first play of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington’s Crossroads Church helping feed nearly 100,000 people for Holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Crossroads church is helping to provide as many as 100,000 people with a full plate on Thanksgiving. Crossroads church is continuing with its annual thanksgiving food drive. Families and more at Crossroads in Lexington bring back efforts to central Kentucky. 4 out of 9 of the...
WTVQ
Lexington man with dementia talks signs and diagnosis
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. “The main things I struggle with are loss of words, or...
kentuckymonthly.com
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas
Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
kentuckytoday.com
Church planting ‘campus to plant’ model shows success
LAGRANGE, Ky. (BP) – It may seem strange that the majority of those attending the launch service of Ashland Community Church Nov. 13 weren’t actually members. Most were friends and supporters who had been active in various ways to help the congregation one day become self-sustaining. But when...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
fox56news.com
Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
WKYT 27
Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
wymt.com
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Thanksgiving Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -We have a more normal temperate pattern settling into the region today and that carries us into the state of Thanksgiving Weekend. From there, it’s all eyes on a big storm system for the holiday weekend. One that is still a work in progress. Normal temps...
Jessamine County - home to Wilmore & Nicholasville is full of great shopping and delicious food for your road-trip!. The Luna Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe in Nicholasville, KentuckyRoadtripzee.com.
WKYT 27
NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington NAACP is questioning Fayette County Public Schools about the principal of Dunbar High School. Marlon Ball is on administrative leave right now. In early November, Ball sent an email to the Dunbar community announcing the passing of athletic director Jason Howell. The next day,...
WKYT 27
700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
wdrb.com
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
wfcnnews.com
Candy Cane Lane to open Saturday in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT - A Christmas tradition in Franklin County will be opening to the public this weekend. Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort will officially be opening for the holiday season on Black Friday with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The display is located at the Frankfort Community Park,...
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins. Governor Andy Beshear, this week, issued an executive order to give ‘limited’ approval to the medical use of marijuana. In the election, voters defeated two constitutional amendments the governor opposed, one on legislative power and the other on abortion. However, the republican super majorities in the state house and senate grew even larger.
fox56news.com
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains. Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris …. According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been...
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
WKYT 27
Ky. family, who lost child, collecting toys for Ky. Children’s Hospital patients
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The unthinkable became reality for a central Kentucky couple. Their newborn baby girl, Harper, lived only a few hours before she died. Months later, the couple is still grieving, but now they are starting to heal. James and Cassandra Reed welcomed their beautiful baby girl Harper...
