Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Wyrmwood Gaming’s YouTube series, called Wyrm Lyfe, provided the internet with an inside look at how the woodworking company operates. Fans were able to ride along when it launched a record-breaking campaign for an affordable modular gaming table in 2020. They were also there for the growing company’s labor issues, internal conflicts, and disagreements on how it should grow. But over the last several months a bigger issue has been made clear: that Wyrmwood, like so many other tabletop creators, feels trapped by the very tool that helped to bring it to life — crowdfunding.

1 DAY AGO