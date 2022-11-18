ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

WBTW News13

7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WNCT

Video shows chaos after gunshots ring out at Lumberton Jr High football game

Editor's note: The video in the story may be disturbing to some viewers. LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman suffered "life-threatening" injuries Wednesday night after being shot at a Lumberton Junior High School football game, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Police were called just before 8 p.m. to Lumberton Senior High School during a […]
LUMBERTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shots Fired at Hunters

Three hunters told the sheriff's office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff's office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
CERRO GORDO, NC
WMBF

Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. "The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant," said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Mullins woman faces reckless homicide charge for December 2021 crash, Marion County Sheriff's Office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Mullins woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in December 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Cynethia Kathleen Morton was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $10,000 surety bond, the sheriff's […]
MULLINS, SC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff's Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. "The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

