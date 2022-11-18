Read full article on original website
7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
Baldwin named SAC Co-Offensive POY as All-Conference teams released
The list of awards amassed in the high school football career of St. Pauls running back Kemarion Baldwin continues to grow after the senior wa
Video shows chaos after gunshots ring out at Lumberton Jr High football game
Editor’s note: The video in the story may be disturbing to some viewers. LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman suffered “life-threatening” injuries Wednesday night after being shot at a Lumberton Junior High School football game, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Police were called just before 8 p.m. to Lumberton Senior High School during a […]
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
Woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a grocery store in Lumberton Monday evening. Lumberton police said they responded to a call around 4:24 p.m. of a person who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a Food Lion located at 6685 Elizabethtown Road.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are searching for 14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard. Per the announcement, Willard is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. Willard was last seen at Planet Fun in...
Several animals die in 71st High School fire in Fayetteville: officials
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several animals died after a fire on Sunday at 71st High School in Fayetteville, according to officials. On Sunday at 6:23 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school at 6764 Raeford Road to assist the Fayetteville Fire Department. Firefighters told deputies...
Shots Fired at Hunters
Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
The Week Ahead: Basketball teams set for first full week
ROCKINGHAM — High school winter sports aren’t yet in full effect in Richmond County, but two programs will continue play this week. With Thanksgiving break set to begin on Wednesday for local students, the basketball teams will hit their home hardwood for a pair of games. Raider hoops...
Fayetteville Christmas Parade Chair discusses safety plans after deadly Raleigh parade
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade has a rich tradition. So far, more than 70 groups and organizations have submitted applications to participate. “It brings out, you know, tens of thousands of people into downtown Fayetteville,” Brandon Price, Chair of Fayetteville Christmas Parade said. The...
Mullins woman faces reckless homicide charge for December 2021 crash, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Mullins woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in December 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Cynethia Kathleen Morton was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $10,000 surety bond, the sheriff’s […]
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel...
2 women killed in Robeson County crash, driver charged: Trooper
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two women died Thursday following a crash on Rennert Road at Hammond Street in Robeson County. North Carolina Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a van. Lewis said the driver and...
15-year-old charged with threatening mass violence against Moore County school, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a teenager has been arrested and charged after making threats against a high school. He said his deputies arrested a 15-year-old from Aberdeen Thursday after the teen made violent threats against students at Union Pines High School. After receiving...
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
