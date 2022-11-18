On Oct. 28, 2022, John and Joanne Verone of East Syracuse celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A special blessing was given by Father Daniel Caruso. In 1985, they opened the Delphi Healing Arts Center, the first massage center in Central New York. They are both New York State Licensed Massage Therapists. Over the years they have mentored and encouraged many people to become massage therapists. Joanne was also an instructor at the Onondaga School of Massage. Joanne is semi-retired and works from home. John is retired.

