Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
localsyr.com
Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse opened on Thanksgiving 40 years ago today
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Helping families feel at home even when they can’t be. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday… 40 years. For four decades, its been a “home away from home” for families with children in the...
Fayetteville library accepts largest-ever donation
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – To show appreciation for the place he frequented most in the last years of his life, local man Dan Kirkley made certain to leave behind an indelible mark. Upon his passing in 2021 after a long illness, it was discovered that Kirkley had chosen to...
localsyr.com
Brady Market to provide 180 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Brady Market, they have boxes of food with the key items for a full Thanksgiving dinner, which some say has been hard to get this year. “Organizations were actually calling us saying we haven’t been able to find turkeys to help serve our families in our organizations,” said Kevin Frank, the Director of the Brady Faith Center.
localsyr.com
Symphoria Celebrates 10-year anniversary
(WSYR-TV) — Symphoria, the orchestra of Central New York, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. There is also a new book out by Dr. Barbara Shelkin Davis chronicling the rebirth of the orchestra. The book describes describes the rebirth of the symphony, one of only two musician-governed orchestras in the...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Fayetteville Tully’s now open
Fayetteville, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails from viewers asking when the Tully’s in the Towne Center at Fayetteville will open. Good news, it is now open! The restaurant is now officially listed on the company’s website. Cars packed the...
localsyr.com
Oswego Mayor Barlow partners with Mudd Murphy for “Tithe My Shoes” Drive at City Hall
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mayor Barlow has partnered with former Mayor of Central Square, Millard “Mudd” Murphy, and Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair to hold the “Tithe My Shoes” shoe drive at Oswego City Hall. The program was created in 2014 when Mudd...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at M-E High School
Tomorrow, the Maine-Endwell Class of 2023 is presenting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at the high school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This Rome Family Caused A “Roar” With Taking Care Of The Snow
Man, some areas of Central New York got hit with some really heavy snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning and through Sunday afternoon. But, one local family in Rome really did their best to make the best of it. In fact, it made a lot of people laugh driving by.
Syracuse Survives Overtime Battle With Richmond
Syracuse used a strong defensive effort down the stretch of regulation and into overtime to pull out a close win over Richmond Monday night 74-71. The Orange improves to 3-1 on the season and will play the winner of St. John's and Temple Tuesday night. Joe Girard scored a career high 31 ...
Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Syracuse, NY
While it may not be as big or bustling as New York City, upstate Syracuse, New York, has plenty to offer families looking for a fun and relaxing getaway. The area experiences all four seasons, so there is always something to do no matter when you visit. Many people think...
Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse administrative offices closing Thursday and Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -The City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closing on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 in honor of Thanksgiving. Trash and recycling will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday and collect Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
cnycentral.com
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
National Grid packs Brady Market Thanksgiving meals for Syracuse families in need
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of their “Season of Giving” charitable effort, Syracuse National Grid employees are volunteering their time to pack Thanksgiving meals provided by Brady Market to help families in need. Brady Market, on Syracuse’s Near Westside, is providing meals on Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23 to individuals and families […]
Verones celebrate 50th anniversary
On Oct. 28, 2022, John and Joanne Verone of East Syracuse celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A special blessing was given by Father Daniel Caruso. In 1985, they opened the Delphi Healing Arts Center, the first massage center in Central New York. They are both New York State Licensed Massage Therapists. Over the years they have mentored and encouraged many people to become massage therapists. Joanne was also an instructor at the Onondaga School of Massage. Joanne is semi-retired and works from home. John is retired.
Oswego County firefighters battle house fire
Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
Two new restaurants now open in eastern Onondaga County shopping center
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – Two new restaurants have opened their doors to the public in Towne Center at Fayetteville. Chipotle is opening Tuesday and is located in the area between the existing McDonald’s and the new Key Bank. The new Chipotle was first proposed for Towne Center in April 2021.
Syracuse University student dead, another hospitalized after crash, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University student is dead, and another is hospitalized after a car crash Friday night, according to an email from a university official. A student at SUNY Albany also died in the crash, according to reports. Boburmirzo Sharipov, of Brooklyn, a junior majoring in human...
