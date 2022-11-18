ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Brady Market to provide 180 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Brady Market, they have boxes of food with the key items for a full Thanksgiving dinner, which some say has been hard to get this year. “Organizations were actually calling us saying we haven’t been able to find turkeys to help serve our families in our organizations,” said Kevin Frank, the Director of the Brady Faith Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Symphoria Celebrates 10-year anniversary

(WSYR-TV) — Symphoria, the orchestra of Central New York, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. There is also a new book out by Dr. Barbara Shelkin Davis chronicling the rebirth of the orchestra. The book describes describes the rebirth of the symphony, one of only two musician-governed orchestras in the...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Fayetteville Tully’s now open

Fayetteville, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails from viewers asking when the Tully’s in the Towne Center at Fayetteville will open. Good news, it is now open! The restaurant is now officially listed on the company’s website. Cars packed the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday

Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Survives Overtime Battle With Richmond

Syracuse used a strong defensive effort down the stretch of regulation and into overtime to pull out a close win over Richmond Monday night 74-71. The Orange improves to 3-1 on the season and will play the winner of St. John's and Temple Tuesday night.  Joe Girard scored a career high 31 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Syracuse, NY

While it may not be as big or bustling as New York City, upstate Syracuse, New York, has plenty to offer families looking for a fun and relaxing getaway. The area experiences all four seasons, so there is always something to do no matter when you visit. Many people think...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

cnycentral.com

Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

National Grid packs Brady Market Thanksgiving meals for Syracuse families in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of their “Season of Giving” charitable effort, Syracuse National Grid employees are volunteering their time to pack Thanksgiving meals provided by Brady Market to help families in need. Brady Market, on Syracuse’s Near Westside, is providing meals on Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23 to individuals and families […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Verones celebrate 50th anniversary

On Oct. 28, 2022, John and Joanne Verone of East Syracuse celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A special blessing was given by Father Daniel Caruso. In 1985, they opened the Delphi Healing Arts Center, the first massage center in Central New York. They are both New York State Licensed Massage Therapists. Over the years they have mentored and encouraged many people to become massage therapists. Joanne was also an instructor at the Onondaga School of Massage. Joanne is semi-retired and works from home. John is retired.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County firefighters battle house fire

Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

