cbs19news
Turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “We’re doing it actually in the name of my little brother. He passed away two years ago, so we called it in the name of Shaud,” said Greg Gough, the organizer of the drive and a chef. It's part of a...
cbs19news
UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
cbs19news
Fourth-year 5K and memorial three-mile run held
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- What is usually intended as a post-football season run, was dedicated to three University of Virginia football players who lost their lives less than a week ago. “We all know how it is to lose someone, and just having empathy and solidarity here as a...
cbs19news
Greene County teacher named Shenandoah Region Librarian of the Year
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Leah Talbert has been a teacher at William Monroe High School for four years. While there, she has made a significant impact on the lives of the students she teaches. Principal Kathryn Brunelle describes Talbert as a fantastic librarian, but also as someone who...
cbs19news
Library of Congress honoring Rita Dove
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A professor at the University of Virginia and former U.S. Poet Laureate is being honored by the Library of Congress. According to a release, the Library of Congress is giving its 2022 Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry to Rita Dove for lifetime achievement. Heid...
cbs19news
A week of remembrance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday at John Paul Johns Arena, there was a memorial to celebrate the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., and D’Sean Perry. The three University of Virginia football players were killed in the shooting that occurred on Grounds on Nov. 13. Throughout...
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
cbs19news
Boat landing closes for renovation
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A boat landing in Palmyra is closed for the next four months. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources closed its boat landing on Route 53 in Palmyra for renovations on Monday. The improved boat landing is expected to open in the spring. Anyone with...
cbs19news
Area government offices, services closing for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who needs to take care of business with their locality’s government needs to do so by 12 p.m. Wednesday. Several area governments are closing their offices at that time and they will remain closed until Nov. 28. Other community facilities will also be...
cbs19news
UVA police investigating threatening emails
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department reports it has received more threatening emails. On Saturday, the police department tweeted about a threatening email that was related to that day’s memorial service at the John Paul Jones Arena. On Monday, the department reported that it...
Virginia Tech, Liberty wear Virginia colors to honor UVA players who died in shooting
Virginia Tech and Liberty showed love to a fellow in-state school during their game on Saturday. Both schools decided to wear the colors of the University of Virginia after three UVA football players were shot and killed during an on-campus incident on Sunday night. Virginia Tech went with orange uniforms...
cbs19news
Boar's Head kicks off Winter Wander
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the sun went down, the Christmas lights came on. Boar's Head resort hosted their opening night for Winter Wander after a great turnout last year. “Nearly 40 thousand people attended last year, and we’re expecting over 60 thousand through the gates this year,” said...
cbs19news
Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.
In central Virginia, there aren’t enough candidates to fill open seats in local governments
Like many small communities in Central Virginia, the Town of Mineral had trouble mustering enough candidates to fill its six-person town council this year. In the Nov. 8 election, just five names appeared on the ballot — so each was guaranteed a spot on Council. “Now the election folks...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Friday night fire causes $190,000 in damage, displaces family
A Friday night fire in Harrisonburg caused $190,000 in damage and displaced a family of five. There was one injury associated with the fire – with a firefighter needing treatment for a minor medical issue, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department. One adult male home at the time of...
