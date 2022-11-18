ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

cbs19news

Turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “We’re doing it actually in the name of my little brother. He passed away two years ago, so we called it in the name of Shaud,” said Greg Gough, the organizer of the drive and a chef. It's part of a...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA Bookstore selling shirts to support UVA Strong Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some new items have gone on sale to support the victims and the families of those impacted by the Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia. The UVA Bookstore has launched a series of UVA Strong shirts that are now on sale. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Fourth-year 5K and memorial three-mile run held

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- What is usually intended as a post-football season run, was dedicated to three University of Virginia football players who lost their lives less than a week ago. “We all know how it is to lose someone, and just having empathy and solidarity here as a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Library of Congress honoring Rita Dove

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A professor at the University of Virginia and former U.S. Poet Laureate is being honored by the Library of Congress. According to a release, the Library of Congress is giving its 2022 Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry to Rita Dove for lifetime achievement. Heid...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

A week of remembrance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday at John Paul Johns Arena, there was a memorial to celebrate the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., and D’Sean Perry. The three University of Virginia football players were killed in the shooting that occurred on Grounds on Nov. 13. Throughout...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Boat landing closes for renovation

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A boat landing in Palmyra is closed for the next four months. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources closed its boat landing on Route 53 in Palmyra for renovations on Monday. The improved boat landing is expected to open in the spring. Anyone with...
PALMYRA, VA
cbs19news

Area government offices, services closing for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who needs to take care of business with their locality’s government needs to do so by 12 p.m. Wednesday. Several area governments are closing their offices at that time and they will remain closed until Nov. 28. Other community facilities will also be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA police investigating threatening emails

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department reports it has received more threatening emails. On Saturday, the police department tweeted about a threatening email that was related to that day’s memorial service at the John Paul Jones Arena. On Monday, the department reported that it...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Boar's Head kicks off Winter Wander

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the sun went down, the Christmas lights came on. Boar's Head resort hosted their opening night for Winter Wander after a great turnout last year. “Nearly 40 thousand people attended last year, and we’re expecting over 60 thousand through the gates this year,” said...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

