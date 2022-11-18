Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
Wilmington man indicted for brutal assault on jewelry store owner
Surveillance video shows 68-year-old Chang Suh being stomped on and hit in the head at least a dozen times - twice with a hammer.
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting
Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
Trenton Police Arrest Man For Criminal Attempt Homicide And Weapons Offenses
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) Trenton Police say that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Police…
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Crime Fighters: FBI investigating at least 9 armed robberies at Philadelphia Rite Aid stores
One of the locations, on the 5400 block of Rising Sun Avenue, has been targeted at least four times.
Delaware County Police investigating deadly double shooting in Yeadon
Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly double shooting in Yeadon.
NJ State Police expanding a new mental health crisis program
A program that partners New Jersey State Police troopers with mental health experts in a low-key, non-confrontational manner is expanding. The New Jersey State Police is receiving a competitive grant award of $549,750 from the federal government to increase the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative in parts of Cumberland County and other areas around the state.
South Jersey Ex-Convict Admits Possessing Fentanyl, Weapons: Prosecutor
A 53-year-old ex-convict admitted possessing fentanyl and weapons, authorities said. Anthony Johnson, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 17 to an indictment charging him with the unlawful possession of fentanyl and certain persons not to possess firearms, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On July...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man With Active Warrants Arrested With Loaded ‘Ghost gun,’ Cocaine
Atlantic City Police Surveillance Center personnel assisted officers with locating a man who was allegedly armed with a ghost gun Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Alton El of Atlantic City was arrested. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of hollow point ammunition,...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Respond To Gas Station Burglary
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Police Department responded to an alarm at the Sunoco gasoline station at 6501 Delilah Road., near the airport circle. NOTE: This is the first of two burglary incidents in two consecutive days at the same location. Upon arrival at...
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
Somers Point, NJ Has Atlantic County’s 11th Case Of Rabies
Atlantic County, New Jersey has its 11th case of rabies in 2022, with a Somers Point raccoon found on Bala Drive. This is Atlantic County’s 3rd rabid raccoon of 2022. The other 8 cases involved four skunks and one each: horse, groundhog, fox, and cat. The recent Somers Point...
South Jersey Pair Bilked Victim Out Of $600K, Laundered Money: Prosecutor
A pair of South Jersey residents has been indicted on money laundering and theft charges, authorities said. Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, both of Egg Harbor Township were indicted on Thursday, Nov. 17 for charges stemming from a multi-year social engineering scheme that resulted in financial losses of over $600,000 from one victim, millions of dollars in bad checks, and identity theft damages, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
