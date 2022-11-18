Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs adds 82 drugs to portfolio
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy now offers nearly 1,000 generics after adding 82 drugs to its repertoire, the company said Nov. 21. The latest additions to Cost Plus Drugs include deferasirox, a generic for iron reducer Jadenu. Jadenu typically costs $2,332.80, but the generic tablet costs $15 at Cost Plus Drugs — making for the company's second biggest price reduction. Budesonide, a steroid used to treat Crohn's disease and asthma, usually costs $159.83, but is $18.47 at the online pharmacy.
1st treatment plan for onset of Type 1 diabetes to cost $194K
The nation's first drug approved to delay the onset of stage 3 Type 1 diabetes is expected to cost $13,850 per vial, the drugmaker said Nov. 18. A day after the FDA approved its drug Tzield (teplizumab) for patients 8 and older who have stage 2 Type 1 diabetes, Provention Bio said during an investor call the price was based on the product's clinical value. Depending on the patient, 14 daily vials will be required for a full treatment plan, making the drug's projected total cost $193,900.
Fewer coinfections than expected: 3 COVID-19 surveillance trends to note
Although COVID-19 positivity rates are up, there have been fewer coinfections with other respiratory viruses than expected, according to recent findings from Helix, a lab that assists the CDC with variant tracking. Helix shared some of the latest observations from its COVID-19 and viral surveillance efforts in a Nov. 21...
Despite high demand, Tamiflu drugmaker says it's on track with supply
As the number of Tamiflu prescriptions increases amid a flu season that's shaping up to be the worst in 13 years, its drugmaker told Becker's it has "sufficient supply" of the common flu drug. In early November, the fill rate for Tamiflu was 11.5 times higher than it was last...
DOJ to appeal ruling that cleared UnitedHealth-Change merger
The Justice Department plans to appeal a September court ruling that cleared the path for UnitedHealth Group to move forward with its $7.8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, Bloomberg reported Nov. 18. The Justice Department filed suit in February to halt the deal, calling it anticompetitive because Change Healthcare, which...
UK investigates possible Ebola case
The UK Health Security Agency is investigating a possible case of Ebola in an individual with a travel history to Africa who was displaying "early symptoms" of the disease, according to a Nov. 17 report from The Telegraph. Concern over the possible case prompted Colchester General Hospital to temporarily close...
House committee 'seriously disappointed' in No Surprises Act final rule
The House Ways and Means Committee is calling for "swift action" to fix the No Surprises Act final rule issued in August, which it said violates the law passed by Congress "in the same way as before." "Although the final rule makes some limited progress by no longer designating an...
Researchers find novel RSV variant responsible for prolonged infection
Researchers found a novel respiratory syncytial virus variant responsible for prolonged infection in infants. The study, published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases on Nov. 15, analyzed genetic sequences of healthy infants and the RSV virus causing their prolonged infections. Researchers found a genetic marker in the RSV DNA that...
HHS unveils report on supporting long COVID-19 patients
HHS on Nov. 21 released an 88-page report on how the healthcare and public sector can best support the estimated 7.7 million to 23 million Americans living with long COVID-19. The Health+ Long COVID Report is based on more than 1,000 hours of interviews, workshops and human-centered design research with the public, according to an HHS news release. The report aimed to capture the narratives and expertise of those with long COVID-19 to better understand what is needed to drive social, public health and economic solutions.
Walmart Health seeks Epic analyst
Walmart Health is an Epic revenue cycle analyst. The candidate must have more than three years of experience alongside Resolute Hospital Billing Certifications as well as experience with multifacility healthcare systems; value-based care; and managing payer contracts, charge master and general ledger, according to a Nov. 7 job listing. The...
COVID-19 admissions to rise through early December, CDC forecasts
The CDC is projecting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since July, national disease modeling shows. Daily COVID-19 hospital admissions are projected to increase nationwide over the next four weeks, with 2,000 to 9,000 new daily admissions likely reported on Dec. 9, according to the CDC's ensemble forecast from 15 modeling groups.
RSV caseloads, severity up: 4 notes from a physician survey
New survey data indicates emergency room and critical care physicians in the U.S. are seeing more patients with respiratory syncytial virus, and that cases are more severe than in previous years. The findings are based on a microsurvey completed by 100 physicians via a mobile platform from InCrowd. The data...
6 health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs
Oracle Cerner continues to be a major player in the EHR market. Here are six hospitals and health systems opting for Oracle Cerner that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 9:. Elkin, N.C.-based Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital selected Oracle Cerner for its EHR system. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health system extended...
45 states sign letter urging DEA to extend telehealth flexibility to fight opioid crisis
Attorneys general in 45 states signed a letter urging the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend COVID-19 pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities that allowed clinicians to prescribe buprenorphine to patients over the phone, without an in-person or video evaluation. Buprenorphine is one of...
WHO convening 300 scientists to identify pandemic-capable pathogens
The World Health Organization is convening more than 300 scientists to update its list of pathogens most likely to cause future outbreaks or pandemics. The priority pathogen list is meant to guide global investments, and research and development on vaccines and therapeutics. To develop the list, scientists will review evidence...
