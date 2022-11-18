ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

95 Rock KKNN

What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?

One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Red Rocks Readies to Rock 3 Needed Improvements to Your Experience

It's Colorado's most-iconic music venue, as well as an awesome place to just visit; with the 2022 concert season winding down, improvements are coming. In 2021, as part of that year's renoations, Red Rocks Amphitheatre installed a new stage roof during the downtime (which can hold 15 elephants;) the 2022 slate of improvements include changes to how we get up to the venue, as well as two other needed changes.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Study Says These 5 Fast Food Restaurants Are the Worst in Colorado

Earlier this year, a survey from SavingSpot revealed the best fast-food chains in Colorado: LaMar's Donuts & Coffee, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Papa Murphy's. However, the website also uncovered the worst fast-food restaurants in the Centennial State, based on Google reviews. Here's what they found out:. Colorado's Worst Pizza...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Did You Know Denver Colorado Turned Down the Olympics?

I love strange facts about states. Ever since I was a young child, blessed as I was with the original Animaniacs on TV and their propensity to sneak education into all the chaos of children's animation, I've just always found an indescribable joy in finding out some odd truth about a place. Particularly, a place that I have lived.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

12 Strange Things You See on the Side of the Road in Colorado

Road trips in Colorado mean a chance to check out some of our state's strange roadside attractions. Today we will be making 12 stops. Colorado is home to all kinds of interesting oddities like Bishop Castle, the largest fork sculpture in America, an 18-ton hotdog, a UFO watchtower, and even a statue of a headless chicken.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado

MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves.
COLORADO STATE
