ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

Hogs to be tested in Maui Invitational

It’s been relatively smooth sailing for the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks through three games, but coach Eric Musselman’s Hogs should be tested this week with three games in three days in the Maui (Hawaii) Invitational. The Hog face Louisville in their first game at 4 p.m. Monday on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Razorbacks face quick turnaround against Missouri

It was a quick turnaround for the Arkansas Razorbacks with a get-the-kinks-out practice Sunday less than 24 hours after paying their best game of the season. The Hogs (6-5, 3-4 SEC) blew out the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, on a frigid Saturday evening in Reynolds Razorback Stadium to become bowl eligible, but there was little time to celebrate, beyond giving Larry the Bowling Ball a roll in the locker room Saturday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Plomo Quesadillas opens second Fayetteville location

Local quesadilla restaurant Plomo has opened a second location in Fayetteville, and the concept will soon expand to another market as well. Plomo, created by local entrepreneur Omar Kasim, replaced Kasim’s taco concept Con Quesos at 2016 M.L.K. Jr Blvd. in Fayetteville. It is the second Plomo location to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Locals establish legacy endowment fund in honor of businesswoman Maxine Miller

A new fund has been established in the name of local entrepreneur Maxine Miller, the late proprietor of long-standing local watering hole, Maxine’s Tap Room. The Maxine Miller Legacy Fund is a legacy endowment created to help support students in the University of Arkansas’ Gender Studies Program to help with scholarships, expenses and more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Author, podcaster Jeannette McCurdy to speak in Fayetteville

Child star, podcaster, and best-selling author Jeannette McCurdy will speak in Fayetteville next month. McCurdy, author of the best-selling memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died about her experience as a child star and her relationship with an abusive, now-deceased mother, will speak at Fayetteville Town Center as part of the UA’s Distinguished Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Mount Sequoyah Center to host ‘Festival of Trees’ Nov. 27

A new event to raise funds to renovate the historic Parker Hall and help preserve the campus at Mount Sequoyah kicks off next week. The fundraiser, called NWA Festival of Trees, begins Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 10 this holiday season. During the event, sponsors will set up their...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville public meetings: Nov. 21-25, 2022

The following is a list of public meetings received from the Office of the City Clerk Treasurer. Meeting agendas are gathered by Flyer staff and included when available. For questions, call the City Clerk’s office at 479-575-8323. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Time Meeting Location. 8:30 a.m. Civil Service Commission...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy