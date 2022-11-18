It was a quick turnaround for the Arkansas Razorbacks with a get-the-kinks-out practice Sunday less than 24 hours after paying their best game of the season. The Hogs (6-5, 3-4 SEC) blew out the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, on a frigid Saturday evening in Reynolds Razorback Stadium to become bowl eligible, but there was little time to celebrate, beyond giving Larry the Bowling Ball a roll in the locker room Saturday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO