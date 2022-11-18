Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Related
vanishinggeorgia.com
Georgia Hussars Storefront, 1897, Savannah
This was for a long time home to the Pars Rug Company. I have never been inside, but the outside is gorgeous!. I think that next to it is a Christian gift shop, “Saints & Shamrocks.” And next to that is what used to be “Charlotte’s Corner Gift Shop,” where my wife worked for several summers while saving money for college, many years ago.
wtoc.com
Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
wtoc.com
WTOC begins collecting toy donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin its annual toy drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby. We are collecting toys for all age groups, including teenagers. All toys collected at WTOC will stay...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Savannah, Georgia – (With Photos)
Breakfast lovers rejoice, because Savannah’s breakfast game is one of the strongest in the country, as you are about to find out. Whether you are looking for a killer breakfast at an old school diner, or something more modern, it’s all here. Let the fine folks who run these help get your day started right! Bon appetit!
wtoc.com
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services responded to a house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the call came in after 7 p.m. Sunday, and the home became fully engulfed in flames. The home is located in the 5800...
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
wtoc.com
Christmas celebrations begin early with Rincon Christmas Parade
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon kicked off the Christmas season a little early Saturday by hosting their annual Christmas parade. The parade, put on by the Rincon Lions Club started at 10 a.m. leaving from Rincon Elementary School, and traveling for nearly two miles down Fort Howard Road.
wtoc.com
First Mexican restaurant, theater renovations highlight changes in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pembroke community is celebrating milestones for two long awaited projects in the city’s downtown area. New dining options are now available, and a big boost is coming to the city’s old theater. On a typical day this street would be empty. But now...
wtoc.com
East Georgia Regional members pack up holiday meals for families in need
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving comes less than a week from now. For families who’re struggling financially, the traditional holiday meal might be out of reach. This afternoon, folks at Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center teamed up to pack meals that will make the difference. Volunteers say...
wtoc.com
Shelter serves Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One group in Savannah helped serve Thanksgiving meals to those who may not have one this year. Saturday was the annual Day of Great Thanksgiving at the Old Savannah City Mission. Volunteers helped serve turkey, ham, and all the Thanksgiving fixings to hundreds of people experiencing...
Movie “Devotion” filmed in Statesboro opens at AMC Statesboro Nov. 22
In March of last year producers for Devotion a Sony Pictures movie transformed the Statesboro-Bulloch Airport into a major movie production set. Movie construction and set design crews constructed a replica of a Korean War era aircraft carrier and brought in some vintage Corsairs airplanes for the filming. The set was built on a dead runway at the airport.
vinepair.com
How Chatham Artillery Punch Became Savannah’s Signature Cocktail
Atlanta may serve as the economic engine and political capital of Georgia, but when it comes to tourism, it’s tough to find a better city than Savannah. Blessed with historic cobblestone streets and a wealth of oak-shaded parks scattered across an easily navigable grid, the city has enjoyed nationwide popularity over recent years — a fact that’s certainly aided by its spectacular food and drink scene. Classic Southern dishes like fried green tomatoes and shrimp and grits grace the tables of Bay Street’s top restaurants, yet when it comes to the realm of cocktails, one particularly boozy concoction has gone largely unnoticed outside of the Peach State coast.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
wtoc.com
Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday after Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday announced early in-person voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. On Friday, a judge ruled that Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday […]
Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
wtoc.com
Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tune in to CBS Sunday morning this weekend and you might see a familiar face. A Bulloch County man helped bring citrus crops to South Georgia. A discussion about global warming might seem strange on a 32 degree morning with frost on the ground. But Joe Franklin says his citrus crop in South Georgia makes the case that something is changing.
wtoc.com
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
wtoc.com
Industrial boom continues in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a string of recent manufacturing announcements, Bryan County continues its industrial boom. Earlier this week leaders held a groundbreaking for a new commerce center. Construction is underway at the Georgia International Commerce Center. It’s a new complex expected to draw in even more industrial...
Comments / 0