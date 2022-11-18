Pilsen Food Pantry petitioning archdiocese to purchase building, ensuring it stays open

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -The Pilsen Food Pantry is looking for signatures on a petition that they say will hopefully allow them to own their facility.

The pantry currently operates out of the vacant church on Throop Street

It's owned by the archdiocese, but the pantry's founder and director Evelyn Figueroa said she's hoping to change that with the petition.

"We decided to go live with a petition in order to bring attention and ask just for an open and transparent conversation. And, either they reject our proposal and make a counter or they don't, but when they don't do it, it doesn't help the community understand what's happening with a building that was built by the community,” Figuerora said.

For example, Figueroa said the archdiocese alluded to maybe selling the building to a developer, which she said she doesn't understand.

"We'd like to ask the Catholic Church to really stand by the Archdiocese of Chicago, to stand by their mission, which is to serve the needy and underserved, that is a core Catholic and Christian mission and value. So, it doesn't make sense to me that they would even be considering selling yet another property of theirs to a developer,” Figuueroa said.

The petition currently has over 1,000 signatures. Figueroa says her goal is 5,000.

