FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a strong effort to make it a close game, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome injuries to key players to snatch a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet and the Sixers got huge games from the emergency starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.
theScore
Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of...
Make Your Fantasy Claims Before the Thanksgiving Games
Tuesday began with an all-time upset: Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina, which had the second-best odds to win the World Cup, in a 2-1 win. The day’s fixtures are nearly done, but you can take a peek ahead at the upcoming schedule here. In today’s Winners Club you’ll find: Fantasy waiver wire ...
theScore
Kyrie: 'Felt like I was protecting my character' during tense media session
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving broke his silence Saturday regarding his team-issued suspension. Irving was banned for a minimum of five games for failing to disavow antisemitism following multiple opportunities in front of reporters, including one strained media session on Nov. 3, during which he claimed, "I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from." With his suspension reportedly nearing an end, Irving explained why he refused to repudiate antisemitism and offer an apology during that specific exchange.
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
The Vikings Are the Worst 8-2 Team in NFL History, by the Numbers.
Cover your eyes because it isn’t pretty. As a result of the loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings are the worst 8-2 team in NFL history, by the numbers. Minnesota lost to Dallas in Week 11 by a score of 40-3, the team’s second-worst home loss since inception.
Jalen Brunson puts up 34 as Knicks top Thunder
Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the host
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious Injury
One of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL may be dealing with a major injury that could potentially effect him for the rest of the season. According to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson appears to be dealing with a mild case of turf toe. Jefferson appears to be adamant it will not affect him, as he claims the injury will not restrict him at all. However, this is an injury that the Vikings will need to monitor and manage throughout the rest of the season.
Is Darius Garland a defensive liability for the Cleveland Cavaliers?
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have to admit that Darius Garland is part of the problem. The Cleveland Guardians have finally snapped their five-game skid against a Lonzo Ball-less Charlotte Hornets. It was a game that went to double overtime and should have never made it to one, let alone two different overtime.
theScore
Grizzlies' Morant week-to-week with Grade 1 sprain of left ankle
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is considered week-to-week after further evaluation on his left ankle showed a Grade 1 sprain, the team announced Saturday. Morant injured his ankle and needed help off the court during Friday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 23-year-old point guard missed one game last...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
