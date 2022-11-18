ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid showers praise on Sixers reserves stepping up amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries

PHILADELPHIA – Despite a strong effort to make it a close game, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome injuries to key players to snatch a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet and the Sixers got huge games from the emergency starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle

While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine

Every team in the NBA would like to win the championship in a given season. Only one can. With that in mind, many question the mentality of “rings culture”. Do we place too much emphasis on the championship when evaluating players and teams? How much should other measures of success count for?
theScore

Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sports Illustrated

Make Your Fantasy Claims Before the Thanksgiving Games

Tuesday began with an all-time upset: Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina, which had the second-best odds to win the World Cup, in a 2-1 win. The day’s fixtures are nearly done, but you can take a peek ahead at the upcoming schedule here. In today’s Winners Club you’ll find: Fantasy waiver wire ...
theScore

Kyrie: 'Felt like I was protecting my character' during tense media session

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving broke his silence Saturday regarding his team-issued suspension. Irving was banned for a minimum of five games for failing to disavow antisemitism following multiple opportunities in front of reporters, including one strained media session on Nov. 3, during which he claimed, "I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from." With his suspension reportedly nearing an end, Irving explained why he refused to repudiate antisemitism and offer an apology during that specific exchange.
BROOKLYN, NY
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad

Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious Injury

One of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL may be dealing with a major injury that could potentially effect him for the rest of the season. According to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson appears to be dealing with a mild case of turf toe. Jefferson appears to be adamant it will not affect him, as he claims the injury will not restrict him at all. However, this is an injury that the Vikings will need to monitor and manage throughout the rest of the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Grizzlies' Morant week-to-week with Grade 1 sprain of left ankle

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is considered week-to-week after further evaluation on his left ankle showed a Grade 1 sprain, the team announced Saturday. Morant injured his ankle and needed help off the court during Friday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 23-year-old point guard missed one game last...
MEMPHIS, TN

