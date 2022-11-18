Al Roker Hospitalized with Blood Clots in His Leg and Lungs

Al Roker, 68, is “on the way to recovery” after he was hospitalized with blood clots.

The “Today” weatherman opened up about his health scare on Instagram, writing, “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.”

He added, “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

The “Today” team also announced the news on Friday’s show, and supported him in the Instagram comments.

Hoda Kotb wrote, “Al Roker-- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo,” while Savannah Guthrie shared, “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!! ❤️”

Craig Melvin also sent warm wishes, “Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!” and Jenna Bush Hager commented, “Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!”

Other celebs who commented included Andy Cohen, who wrote, “Get well fast Al. See you at the Polo Bar,” and Octavia Spencer, who shared, “Praying for you, dear friend!”