Nick Saban Reveals He Doesn't Like Watching Football - Here's Why

For most, watching college football is an enjoyable pastime that fosters relaxation, passion, and excitement.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, however, has a much different opinion on watching the same game that he instructs.

According to a Sports Illustrated article , during his weekly radio show Hey Coach , Saban explained that it's difficult for him to set aside his work habits in order to enjoy a non-Alabama football game.

"I really have a hard time enjoying the game, to be honest with you, when I watch it," Saban said. "All the time that I spend, whether it’s watching a defensive team for our offensive preparation or the other team’s offense for the defense’s preparation. That’s all I do."

The legendary coach continued by saying that his film study mindset kicks in when watching other teams duke it out on the field.

"So, when I watch a game on TV, I’m watching and I’m saying, ‘Well, how would we play that play? What would we do if they were in that formation and did that?’ I might as well go back to work," explained Saban. "So it’s not really enjoyable, and then I find myself like at the end of the game saying, ‘Why didn’t they call timeout?’ … I’m like managing a game like we’re playing the game."

Saban then noted that he'd rather just check out what's "on Netflix."

Alabama, 8-2, will host Austin Peay this Saturday in hopes to improve their positioning in the College Football Playoff rankings.