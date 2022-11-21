Column: Lots of little tree frogs appear suddenly after rainstorm

A number of residents had an abundance of 1-inch frogs show up a little more than two weeks ago, right after the first real rain since mid-June.

They were attracted to house lighting that brought insects that became frog meals. Frogs were all over the extension office early in the morning of Oct. 22, when we had a Master Gardener training. They largely dis-appeared during the day but have reappeared in lesser numbers since then.

I am still trying to find out exactly what caused all this frog activity. It is possible that the long cool, wet spring may have extended breeding. Then, with the rough conditions of no rain and very warm temperatures once we hit late June, perhaps the tadpoles delayed meta-morphosis into a frog, which they can put off for five months.

The frogs are Pacific tree frogs and can be brown, green, or mixed brown and green colored. They can even change color from brown to green and back. I did have one report of an earlier outbreak in Warren during the last week of August. These frogs are very beneficial and part of our natural landscape.

Box elder and stink bugs return

For several years, we haven’t had large populations of either of these two bugs looking for warmth in the winter. They are both back and, if we get any sunny days you may still see them basking on your exterior walls. They like to wiggle into your house where it is warmer, using small gaps in window edges and door frames to get into your house and attic. This is a very poor life choice since most don’t find their way back out once spring comes. Wall voids often have huge volumes of dead insects that thought this was a good idea.

Careful caulking will slow if not completely stop them. Stink bug numbers had gone way down, both on farms where they damage crops like apples, pears, tomatoes, peppers, and grapes, and around homes. The best explanation is that the numbers of a tiny predator wasp grew to the point that they set the invasive stink bug population back. Box elder bug (a native insect) numbers go up and down with no real pattern from one year to the next. They feed in maple trees during the summer and do no harm to the trees. Other insects or insect-like things that may wander in from the outside include millipedes and centipedes, seed bugs, multi-colored lady beetles, and carpet beetles.

Fall pruning

Most pruning is done in the winter when the trees and shrubs are completely dormant. But this is the right time to remove any dead limbs since they are harder to see when all the leaves are gone. Those limbs serve no purpose and can cause damage in a windstorm. If you plan to remove some limbs back to the trunk or another branch, you can do that now as well. Roses are generally “high-pruned” to about knee high and, if you like, pruned harder next spring. Old canes of raspberries and the blackberry types should be removed now, and the new canes tied to the trellis.

Local events

Nob Hill Nature Work Party

Scappoose Bay Watershed Council and Friends of Nob Hill Nature Park invite you to join our semi-annual volunteer workday from 9 a.m. to noon and/or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Come help pull ivy and add native plants along the Fifth Street Right of Way trail and at Nob Hill. Nob Hill Nature Park is an oak woodland overlooking the Columbia River. Dress for the weather, including rain gear if needed, which is likely. This work party takes place rain or shine. Please bring gloves, tools, water and snack items if possible; we’ll provide some water and snacks too.

Meet at the kiosk across from city’s water treatment plant at 451 Plymouth St., in St. Helens. All are welcome. Pre-registration is requested by Friday, November 4, by calling Scappoose Bay Watershed Council at 503-397-7904. Or e-mail to: info@scappoosebay-wc.org (http://scappoosebay-wc.org). For day of event, call 503-349-8586. They look forward to seeing you.

Food preservation

You can get up-to–date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503-397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph.

Important notes

The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.

Have questions?

If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens, at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Free newsletter

The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.

