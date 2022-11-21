ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OR

Column: Lots of little tree frogs appear suddenly after rainstorm

By Chip Bulb Garden Plotts News Guard Guest Column
The News Guard
The News Guard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bOBM_0jFwJVBX00

A number of residents had an abundance of 1-inch frogs show up a little more than two weeks ago, right after the first real rain since mid-June.

They were attracted to house lighting that brought insects that became frog meals. Frogs were all over the extension office early in the morning of Oct. 22, when we had a Master Gardener training. They largely dis-appeared during the day but have reappeared in lesser numbers since then.

I am still trying to find out exactly what caused all this frog activity. It is possible that the long cool, wet spring may have extended breeding. Then, with the rough conditions of no rain and very warm temperatures once we hit late June, perhaps the tadpoles delayed meta-morphosis into a frog, which they can put off for five months.

The frogs are Pacific tree frogs and can be brown, green, or mixed brown and green colored. They can even change color from brown to green and back. I did have one report of an earlier outbreak in Warren during the last week of August. These frogs are very beneficial and part of our natural landscape.

Box elder and stink bugs return

For several years, we haven’t had large populations of either of these two bugs looking for warmth in the winter. They are both back and, if we get any sunny days you may still see them basking on your exterior walls. They like to wiggle into your house where it is warmer, using small gaps in window edges and door frames to get into your house and attic. This is a very poor life choice since most don’t find their way back out once spring comes. Wall voids often have huge volumes of dead insects that thought this was a good idea.

Careful caulking will slow if not completely stop them. Stink bug numbers had gone way down, both on farms where they damage crops like apples, pears, tomatoes, peppers, and grapes, and around homes. The best explanation is that the numbers of a tiny predator wasp grew to the point that they set the invasive stink bug population back. Box elder bug (a native insect) numbers go up and down with no real pattern from one year to the next. They feed in maple trees during the summer and do no harm to the trees. Other insects or insect-like things that may wander in from the outside include millipedes and centipedes, seed bugs, multi-colored lady beetles, and carpet beetles.

Fall pruning

Most pruning is done in the winter when the trees and shrubs are completely dormant. But this is the right time to remove any dead limbs since they are harder to see when all the leaves are gone. Those limbs serve no purpose and can cause damage in a windstorm. If you plan to remove some limbs back to the trunk or another branch, you can do that now as well. Roses are generally “high-pruned” to about knee high and, if you like, pruned harder next spring. Old canes of raspberries and the blackberry types should be removed now, and the new canes tied to the trellis.

Local events

Nob Hill Nature Work Party

Scappoose Bay Watershed Council and Friends of Nob Hill Nature Park invite you to join our semi-annual volunteer workday from 9 a.m. to noon and/or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Come help pull ivy and add native plants along the Fifth Street Right of Way trail and at Nob Hill. Nob Hill Nature Park is an oak woodland overlooking the Columbia River. Dress for the weather, including rain gear if needed, which is likely. This work party takes place rain or shine. Please bring gloves, tools, water and snack items if possible; we’ll provide some water and snacks too.

Meet at the kiosk across from city’s water treatment plant at 451 Plymouth St., in St. Helens. All are welcome. Pre-registration is requested by Friday, November 4, by calling Scappoose Bay Watershed Council at 503-397-7904. Or e-mail to: info@scappoosebay-wc.org (http://scappoosebay-wc.org). For day of event, call 503-349-8586. They look forward to seeing you.

Food preservation

You can get up-to–date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503-397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph.

Important notes

The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.

Have questions?

If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens, at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Free newsletter

The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.

Contract resources

Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County

505 N. Columbia River Highway

St. Helens, OR 97051

503-397-3462

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: McMenamins Grand Lodge

What does a former rest home have in common with a funky hotel and concert venue? Well, more than you might imagine. There’s place in Oregon’s Willamette Valley that combines the past with the present. For 77 years, from 1922 to 1999, it was a Masonic rest home....
FOREST GROVE, OR
KGW

King tides bound for the Oregon coast this Thanksgiving

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — This weekend is going to provide a lot of excitement for beach lovers as king tides hit the Oregon coast. These are the strongest tides of the year, and they can produce very dangerous waves that should only be observed with caution. The tides looked...
CANNON BEACH, OR
thereflector.com

From the Bottoms to Forest City: How Woodland got its start

The city of Woodland went through multiple names before it adopted the one it is known for today. According to a document called “The Historic Pacific Highway in Washington,” the area was originally called the Bottoms by early settlers in the 1850s. In the 1860s, it then became known as Pekin, which began a few miles south of Woodland near where the Military Road crossed the river.
WOODLAND, WA
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Winter Fair & Holiday Market @ Clackamas County Event Center | 25+ Vendors, Santa, Treats, Gifts, 200 Thousand Lights & More!

The third-annual Winter Fair and first-annual Holiday Market will feature more than 25 local crafters and vendors showcasing gifts for the whole family. Start your evening with a little shopping, then head outside to take a stroll through the nearly half mile of more than 200,000 lights and scenes. Featuring a 166 foot walk through tunnel, 200 foot building light display and a 30 minute Christmas tree show.
CANBY, OR
Eater

Model Ireland Baldwin and Musician RAC Will Open a Cafe and Wine Bar on the Oregon Coast

Compared to its tourist-beloved neighbor to the south, Gearhart, Oregon — population 1,836 — is a quiet stop along the Oregon Coast. It doesn’t have the cinematic history of Astoria or the cheese-lover destination in Tillamook; it’s a place that values its tranquil nooks and hidden respites, with beach grass creeping over the sandy dunes and driftwood scattered along the aptly named Little Beach.
GEARHART, OR
everout.com

25 Festive Markets and Shopping Events for the 2022 Holiday Season in Portland

The supply chain is all sorts of messed up and it’s prime porch thief season, so skip the hassles of holiday shopping and support local businesses with these curated markets featuring the city’s finest vendors, makers, and artisans. From procrastinators to folks looking to support social causes with their dollars to shoppers looking for a luxe experience, there's a market this season that will fit your needs. Happy shopping, happy gifting, and happy holidays!
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy

Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Troutdale completes funding for riverfront park

City to leverage nearly $3 million for long-planned trail system along Sandy RiverAfter two decades of planning, funding has been secured for a riverfront park in Troutdale. The city was awarded a $1.9 million grant from Metro Regional Government and a $750,000 grant from the State Parks Department for the Sandy River Waterfront Park and Trail. Those dollars, alongside city matching funds, will allow the project to move forward with construction in the coming year. The 3.5-acre park will run along the Sandy River and be the east end of The Confluence at Troutdale, the city's first urban...
TROUTDALE, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Goodwill plans Washougal retail store, donation center

Two years after closing its Washougal-based donation center, Goodwill Industries is heading back to east Clark County. The Portland-based Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette is planning to build a new donation center and retail store at 365 Second St. in Washougal by 2024, according to Jon Hannam, the company’s director of retail and marketing services.
WASHOUGAL, WA
The Times

Get your motor runnin': Tualatin Holiday Lights Parade returns

Tualatin residents can sign up for one of three nights of illuminated vehicles driving through three neighborhoods.Tualatin residents hoping to participate in this year's Holiday Lights Parade still have time to register for one of three days planned for the event, which runs Dec. 2-4. Residents can sign up online at tualatinoregon.gov/recreation by clicking the Holiday Lights Parade tab for the following dates and routes: Friday, Dec. 2: North Parade (includes neighborhoods around Community Park and Jurgens Park) Saturday, Dec. 3: South Parade (includes neighborhoods around Ibach Park and Tualatin High School) Sunday, Dec. 4: East Parade (includes neighborhoods...
TUALATIN, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Washougal student named Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen

Clark County teens have dominated the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition over the past few years. Vancouver native Payton May won the national Outstanding Teen competition — the Miss America pageant for teens age 18 and younger — in 2019, and Camas teen Morgan Greco nabbed the national title earlier this year.
WASHOUGAL, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
464
Followers
668
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy