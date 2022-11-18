ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois sees dramatic sports betting increase in September

By By Kevin Bessler | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doWju_0jFwJSXM00

(The Center Square) – A big September has propelled the Illinois sports betting industry into second place in the country in year-to-date revenue.

Illinois’ sports betting handle increased 47% from August to September, according to figures released by the Illinois Gaming Board.

“They don’t break it down so that you really know, but it is obvious that the NFL season started in September and these are numbers that go through the end of September so that is the biggest reason for that jump,” said Dave Briggs with the sports betting website PlayIllinois.com .

In September alone, Illinois was third with a betting handle of nearly $832 million, behind New Jersey and New York. It should be noted that New Jersey is home to two NFL teams, both of which are having successful seasons unlike the Chicago Bears.

“Betting does tend to go up when the season is going well, and they found out that in New Jersey for years, that betting does tend to increase when you’re having a positive fan experience,” Briggs said.

So far this year, Illinois ranks second in the country in terms of tax revenue from sports betting. Illinois sportsbooks have accounted for over $82 million in state and local taxes in 2022, and have produced over $187 million in tax revenue since the industry launched in March 2020.

With more sportsbooks expected to arrive in Illinois, the state is inching closer to surpassing Pennsylvania and jumping into third place in terms of lifetime sports betting revenue and handle.

Nationwide, 26 states allow legal sports betting and have produced a combined handle of nearly $161 billion through September.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Appetites whet, increasing for legal sports wagers in Ohio

(The Center Square) – Predictions of sports wagers in Ohio, where legalization takes effect Jan. 1, are up $1 million more than just a month ago. At $9 billion to $12 billion, the prediction by PlayOhio is up 12.5% over its October forecast. PlayOhio is a part of PlayUSA, a content and resource center for the legal gambling industry that focuses on the United States. In its nationwide annual forecast...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Study concludes Michigan charter school enrollment increased during pandemic

(The Center Square) – Student enrollment for Michigan charter schools increased each year during the pandemic while traditional public-school enrollments dropped. Data compiled by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools tracked three years of enrollments during the pandemic and show Michigan’s charter schools had a 2.14% increase, or 3,147 students, between 2019 and 2022. NAPCS researchers relied on available public records for its study of 41 states, concluding charter school enrollment increased in 39 of the 41 states covered by the study during the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Conservative groups eye big reforms with record surplus

(The Center Square) – While Wisconsin lawmakers think about what to do with the state’s record surplus, conservative groups in the state have some bold ideas. The state’s Department of Administration on Monday released its latest revenue projections, which show the state’s surplus could hit $6.6 billion by the time the current budget runs out next June. The Institute for Reforming Government said the surplus shows that Wisconsin has more...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Report: New Jersey’s online casino market growing

(The Center Square) – New Jersey's red hot online casino industry is expected to end the year with double-digit growth, but the market is showing some signs of slowing amid competition from neighboring states, according to a new industry report. The gambling industry's company, PlayUSA annual online gambling expansion report suggested New Jersey's mature gambling market is among those that's approaching a ceiling, citing recent revenue trends. "While New Jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

Online casinos could give New York a financial boost

(The Center Square) – New York has quickly emerged as the nation’s leading online sports betting market, with gaming industry analysts projecting the state’s online casino market could be even larger. A report released by PlayUSA last week, indicated regulated New York casino apps could generate revenues approaching $3 billion annually. It would make the Empire State the king of the hill in that gaming segment. Online casino apps allow...
NEW JERSEY STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers working on gun control

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A mass shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend is reigniting the debate for gun control. Lawmakers in Illinois have been working on new bills behind the scenes for months, starting work on gun control legislation immediately after the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. However, nothing has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Iowa Department of Revenue releases tax year 2023 brackets, overdue payments’ interest rates

(The Center Square) – Iowa Department of Revenue released Monday the upcoming year’s individual income tax brackets, individual income tax standard deduction amounts, and interest rates for overdue payments. Beginning in 2023, Iowa no longer has standard deductions for taxpayers. The following charts show the income tax brackets for tax year 2023: For married taxpayers...
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Drug trafficker sentenced; plane hit flock of birds; construction suspended

Drug trafficker sentenced An international drug trafficker who partnered with Mexican drug cartels to purchase and transport thousands of kilograms of cocaine to Illinois has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said Luis Garcia established a network of warehouse and front companies posing as legitimate businesses to distribute the cocaine and launder millions of dollars in proceeds. The warehouses were located in Chicago and the nearby suburbs...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Fraud cases announced; Illinois hospitals graded; deer season opens

Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who allegedly collected government assistance using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquancie Larry of Mt. Prospect along with an accomplice allegedly filed for unemployment benefits totaling $75,000. Authorities also said Larry filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of a fictitious company and received two loans of about $20,000 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Truckers group expects increased diesel production, sustained elevated price

(The Center Square) – While diesel fuel production is expected to increase, there isn’t much hope the price will decrease. The price of regular gas ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season has come down. The average in Illinois is $3.97 a gallon, higher than the national average of $3.63. Illinois’ average is down from last month’s $4.24 average, but still higher than last year’s $3.57 average. Diesel, used for...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Delaware pediatric behavioral program appropriated $103,800

(The Center Square) – Nearly 17,000 children have benefited from a program designed to earlier identify children who have developmental and behavioral challenges in Delaware. Help Me Grow Delaware, which received an appropriation of $103,800 this year and was founded in 2012, has helped 17,076 children across the state through a comprehensive and coordinated system that helps families find community-based programs and services. The program is administered by the state’s Division of Public Health. ...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy