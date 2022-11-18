San Antonio's next Cowboy Breakfast may not happen, organizers warn
The Cowboy Breakfast — the free, early morning event that's long served as the unofficial kickoff to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo — may not take place next year, News4 San Antonio reports .
Organizers of the annual gathering told the TV station they haven't been able to meet fundraising goals, which means the breakfast, slated for Jan. 27, may be scrapped. Costs and logistics have gone up, requiring organizers to corral more donors and sponsors.
The breakfast was launched 44 years ago to feed trail riders as they arrived for rodeo events in San Antonio, News4 reports.
Since that humble start, the event has evolved into a local tradition that draws thousands to share breakfast with family and friends. However, during the past two years, organizers scaled back due to the pandemic, making it a private event for first-responders.
The Cowboy Breakfast serves as a scholarship fundraiser and has contributed hundreds of thousands in funds to St. Philips College's tourism, hospitality and culinary arts programs, News4 reports.
The Cowboy Breakfast Foundation created a GoFundMe to allow fans to contribute directly and keep the celebration running. Should it be cancelled, those donations will go directly to St. Philips College, according to News4.
