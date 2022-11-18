Read full article on original website
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Team Bryce Hosts Saturday Concert and Releases Holiday Album
This time of year, it becomes clear that a team needs the leadership of a good quarterback for success. Back in 2015 Kevin Tock founded Team Bryce (teambryce.foundation/events/season-for-a-smile), the foundation dedicated to “facilitate improving the lives of children with special needs and their families by helping them achieve their full potential through participation in sports and other activities.”
At Theatre Gigante: One Actor, One Character
There’s one man on the stage. He has brought a bag with him. There’s a stick protruding from the bag. He’s trying to introduce himself, but he’s not doing a terribly good job. It’s actor Michael Stebbins. He’s a very sharp and clever performer who is playing someone who is having great difficulty communicating with a roomful of strangers. The audience is allowed something like an hour with the man as Theatre Gigante presents playwright Will Eno’s one-man show, Title and Deed.
Disney Magic Combines with Holiday Wonder in Skylight’s New Musical
For children whose holiday wish lists include visiting a Disney theme park, the next best thing might be tickets to Skylight Music Theatre’s new musical, A Jolly Holiday, Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits. Some first-rate adult performers, a half-dozen talented kids and a small-but-mighty-sounding orchestra (under the leadership of...
Action and Drama in MU’s ‘The Wolves’
Sarah DeLappe’s all-woman soccer drama The Wolves comes to life onstage at Marquette University. Director Samantha Martinson cleverly uses a cozy space at the Helfaer Theatre to animate a refreshingly organic ensemble drama. The play takes place in moments before games as a group of high school girls warm-up and practice. DeLappe’s intricate interplay of overlapping dialogue ricochets across the stage as a diverse group of students deal with all of the drama of life on the precipice of adulthood.
Exhibits, Workshops and More at Riverwest’s Yours Truly
Yours Truly is a community art space and ceramics studio located in the heart of Riverwest at 833 E. Center Street. Founded in 2017 by Basha Harris, Ethan Kastner and Meg Zimont, the studio’s goal is to create accessible, enjoyable artistic experiences through exhibitions, sales, events, workshops and more. The studio is now co-owned by Danielle Burrows, Taylor Bucki and Kelsey Parks.
Humboldt Park Featured in 2023 Calendars
Humboldt Park Friends (HPF) is offering a limited-edition calendar for 2023. It features images of activities and wildlife in the 73-acre park located in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. “People come to Humboldt Park for a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the city,” said Michael...
