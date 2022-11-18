ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift speaks out about Ticketmaster ticketing debacle

Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster.

"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift wrote on Instagram on Friday. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

Sales for the singer's new Eras Tour began Tuesday, but the demand snarled the ticketing site, infuriating fans who couldn't snag tickets. Customers complained about Ticketmaster not loading, saying the platform didn't allow them to access tickets, even if they had a pre-sale code for verified fans.

"To those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs," Swift said.

On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the sale to the general public, which was scheduled for Friday, had been canceled due to "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

On social media, some Massachusetts fans trying to buy tickets during the pre-sale for three Gillette Stadium shows reported that they were kicked out of the queue or that they were stuck in the digital line for hours.

Swift is scheduled to play Foxboro's Gillette Stadium on May 19, May 20 and May 21.

John Higgins, of Higs Tickets in Boston, says Ticketmaster "completely dropped the ball." He said on Tuesday he received hundreds of calls from customers trying to buy tickets.

"I would wait until after the holidays you will see more availability come in the February-March timeframe the show isn't until May," Higgins said.

