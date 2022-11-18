ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

PA Man Convicted Of Mass Slaying Gets New Prison Sentence

A Bucks County man who killed four people more than 20 years ago will remain in prison, a court has ruled. Ivory King, now 41, was convicted of fatally shooting four guests at a Memorial Day party in Bristol in 1998 when he was 17, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
BRISTOL, PA
Prosecutor: Mother sentenced to life after killing son to hide affair

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey mother was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in jail without the possibility of parole for the death of her 17-month-old son in May. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Heather Reynolds was sentenced to life in prison for murder, as well as an 8-year-prison term for endangering the welfare of a child and a 4-year term for possession of methamphetamine.
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam

CAMDEN, N.J. – A man from Camden County, New Jersey, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Previously, Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Noel L. Hillman to one count of wire fraud. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence in Camden federal court. In 2013, Tobolsky raised money from a victim, purportedly for the purpose of lending money to Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holders who owned seat licenses. The seat licenses The post New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Jersey Pair Bilked Victim Out Of $600K, Laundered Money: Prosecutor

A pair of South Jersey residents has been indicted on money laundering and theft charges, authorities said. Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, both of Egg Harbor Township were indicted on Thursday, Nov. 17 for charges stemming from a multi-year social engineering scheme that resulted in financial losses of over $600,000 from one victim, millions of dollars in bad checks, and identity theft damages, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting

Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
TRENTON, NJ
Northfield NJ
