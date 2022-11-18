Read full article on original website
Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
PA Man Convicted Of Mass Slaying Gets New Prison Sentence
A Bucks County man who killed four people more than 20 years ago will remain in prison, a court has ruled. Ivory King, now 41, was convicted of fatally shooting four guests at a Memorial Day party in Bristol in 1998 when he was 17, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
Prosecutor: Mother sentenced to life after killing son to hide affair
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey mother was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in jail without the possibility of parole for the death of her 17-month-old son in May. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Heather Reynolds was sentenced to life in prison for murder, as well as an 8-year-prison term for endangering the welfare of a child and a 4-year term for possession of methamphetamine.
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wilmington man indicted for brutal assault on jewelry store owner
Surveillance video shows 68-year-old Chang Suh being stomped on and hit in the head at least a dozen times - twice with a hammer.
New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam
CAMDEN, N.J. – A man from Camden County, New Jersey, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Previously, Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Noel L. Hillman to one count of wire fraud. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence in Camden federal court. In 2013, Tobolsky raised money from a victim, purportedly for the purpose of lending money to Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holders who owned seat licenses. The seat licenses The post New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
Somers Point, NJ Has Atlantic County’s 11th Case Of Rabies
Atlantic County, New Jersey has its 11th case of rabies in 2022, with a Somers Point raccoon found on Bala Drive. This is Atlantic County’s 3rd rabid raccoon of 2022. The other 8 cases involved four skunks and one each: horse, groundhog, fox, and cat. The recent Somers Point...
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
Cherry Hill Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Role in $2M Fraudulent Investment Scheme
A Camden County man was sentenced today to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection with a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on November 17, 2022. Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Trenton Police Arrest Man For Criminal Attempt Homicide And Weapons Offenses
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) Trenton Police say that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Police…
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
South Jersey Pair Bilked Victim Out Of $600K, Laundered Money: Prosecutor
A pair of South Jersey residents has been indicted on money laundering and theft charges, authorities said. Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, both of Egg Harbor Township were indicted on Thursday, Nov. 17 for charges stemming from a multi-year social engineering scheme that resulted in financial losses of over $600,000 from one victim, millions of dollars in bad checks, and identity theft damages, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
Crime Fighters: FBI investigating at least 9 armed robberies at Philadelphia Rite Aid stores
One of the locations, on the 5400 block of Rising Sun Avenue, has been targeted at least four times.
FBI seeking information on 'serial armed robbers' in Philadelphia, offers $10,000 reward
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three “serial armed robbers” who allegedly committed nine robberies at Rite Aid’s around Philadelphia. According to the FBI, the robberies took place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10...
Delaware County Police investigating deadly double shooting in Yeadon
Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly double shooting in Yeadon.
Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting
Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
