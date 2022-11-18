Read full article on original website
NJ congressman slams Ticketmaster as ‘Anti-hero’ after Taylor Swift meltdown
If you ask one of New Jersey’s congressmen, that Taylor Swift lyric sums up Ticketmaster’s massive ticket meltdown this week — while the ticket retailer has pointed a finger at automated bots used by scalpers. U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. 9th District, riffed on some other lyrics...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
NBC 10 News Anchor Finished the Newscast Then Delivered a Baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
Taylor Swift's Former "Cornelia Street" NYC Home Is On The Market, And The Inside Is Not At All What I Expected
"When she said 'I rent a place on Cornelia Street' I gotta say I wasn't picturing an indoor pool."
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
Mariah Carey & More Celebrities React to the Supposed End Times of Twitter
Celebrities are reacting to the supposed end times of Twitter as #RIPTwitter trends amid reports that the social media platform is on its deathbed. And of course, they're all tweeting about it. Following reports that Twitter could collapse at any given moment Thursday (Nov. 18) due to the company having...
Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, Featuring Entertainment and Media Leaders, Returns In-Person Jan. 6
Variety returns with its popular Entertainment Summit at CES in-person, exploring how new technologies and innovation are steering the future of film, TV, digital media, gaming and more, on Jan. 6 at the Aria in Las Vegas. The event will be headlined by Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group; and Marc D’Amelio, executive producer and star of “The D’Amelio Show” and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands; and Dixie D’Amelio, digital creator, musical artist, star of “The D’Amelio Show” and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands. Igbokwe will speak about her creative and strategic vision for the four studios she oversees, Universal Television, UCP, Universal...
MyArkLaMiss
Comedian who kept Baton Rouge audiences laughing during visits to L’Auberge recovers from stroke
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comedian who visited L’Auberge Casino multiple times to perform a stand up comedy routine that was a hit among Baton Rouge audiences is reportedly recovering from a stroke that left him unable to walk. According to NBC News, 66-year-old comedian/actor, Sinbad suffered a debilitating ischemic stroke in October of […]
No Watching “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” On TV This Year
Pretty sure it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing for 2022. If you're someone waiting to decorate, well ready or not, Thanksgiving is next week, so it's coming fast. No doubt, at the very least, you've already figured out the perfect placement for all of your Christmas decorations this year.
Duffers Say the ‘Stranger Things‘ Final Season Storyline Made Netflix Executives Cry
If you think you’re sad about the impending end of Stranger Things after the upcoming fifth season, just imagine how Netflix executives feel. It’s one of their very biggest shows, and for years it has anchored their original TV programming, and helped define the streaming services identity. The company is working on a Stranger Things spinoff that could potentially continue the franchise into the future, but pretty soon, Stranger Things will be over.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino keeps branching out into new territory. Since the release of his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he’s written his first novel (another version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and now his first book of film criticism (Cinema Speculation). Next up could be his biggest dive into the world of television yet.
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
Commentary: Bob Iger and the inevitability of the comeback
Bob Iger is back as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. It was a destiny of his own making.
‘Sr.’ Trailer: A Documentary About Two Generation of Robert Downeys
There’s no question that Robert Downey Jr. became far more famous than his father ever was. But back in his day Robert Downey Sr. was an acclaimed and respected indie director, whose credits include the 1969 cult classic Putney Swope and 1972’s Greaser’s Palace. If you know...
