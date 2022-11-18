ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC 10 News Anchor Finished the Newscast Then Delivered a Baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, Featuring Entertainment and Media Leaders, Returns In-Person Jan. 6

Variety returns with its popular Entertainment Summit at CES in-person, exploring how new technologies and innovation are steering the future of film, TV, digital media, gaming and more, on Jan. 6 at the Aria in Las Vegas. The event will be headlined by Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group; and Marc D’Amelio, executive producer and star of “The D’Amelio Show” and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands; and Dixie D’Amelio, digital creator, musical artist, star of “The D’Amelio Show” and co-founder of D’Amelio Brands. Igbokwe will speak about her creative and strategic vision for the four studios she oversees, Universal Television, UCP, Universal...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MyArkLaMiss

Comedian who kept Baton Rouge audiences laughing during visits to L’Auberge recovers from stroke

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comedian who visited L’Auberge Casino multiple times to perform a stand up comedy routine that was a hit among Baton Rouge audiences is reportedly recovering from a stroke that left him unable to walk. According to NBC News, 66-year-old comedian/actor, Sinbad suffered a debilitating ischemic stroke in October of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

No Watching “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” On TV This Year

Pretty sure it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing for 2022. If you're someone waiting to decorate, well ready or not, Thanksgiving is next week, so it's coming fast. No doubt, at the very least, you've already figured out the perfect placement for all of your Christmas decorations this year.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Duffers Say the ‘Stranger Things‘ Final Season Storyline Made Netflix Executives Cry

If you think you’re sad about the impending end of Stranger Things after the upcoming fifth season, just imagine how Netflix executives feel. It’s one of their very biggest shows, and for years it has anchored their original TV programming, and helped define the streaming services identity. The company is working on a Stranger Things spinoff that could potentially continue the franchise into the future, but pretty soon, Stranger Things will be over.
INDIANA STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino keeps branching out into new territory. Since the release of his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he’s written his first novel (another version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and now his first book of film criticism (Cinema Speculation). Next up could be his biggest dive into the world of television yet.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy