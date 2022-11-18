ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Fire Damages Northwest Home, Displaces 3 People

Three people are displaced after a fire damaged a home in Northwest, D.C., authorities say. The fire took place in a home located in the 4800 block of Tilden Street in the Spring Valley neighborhood at about 10 p.m. Sunday, D.C. Fire and EMS said. Video from D.C. Fire and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

3 hurt as car crashes into Germantown building

Three people were taken to the hospital after a car was driven into a building in Germantown, Maryland, on Monday. A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the driver crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a medical marijuana dispensary at Middlebrook Road, at about 2:30 p.m. She struck two people...
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police

An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway

There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
TANEYTOWN, MD
georgetowner.com

Brazen Burglaries Irk M Street Retailers

There have always been burglaries — it’s the big, bad city, after all. But it’s the increasingly brazen nature of the acts that are frustrating and worrying some business owners. Here’s a short rundown of a few recent Georgetown incidents, as an example. D.C. police investigating the cases said they believe it’s the same group of persons committing these crimes.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Several New Restaurants and Businesses Coming to Flower Hill Shopping Center

A representative from Pettit Companies has let us know that several new businesses that will be coming to the Flower Hill Shopping Center in Gaithersburg:. Pho28 & Grill- an Vietnamese and Pho style restaurant will be opening in spring/summer 2023 (currently in permitting stage) at 18222 Flower Hill Way (previously Kick’s Karate location). The owner has a sister fast food carry out place called Li’s BBQ located inside of Great Wall Supermarket in Rockville and will expand his Pho concept to a full service sit down restaurant in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy