A representative from Pettit Companies has let us know that several new businesses that will be coming to the Flower Hill Shopping Center in Gaithersburg:. Pho28 & Grill- an Vietnamese and Pho style restaurant will be opening in spring/summer 2023 (currently in permitting stage) at 18222 Flower Hill Way (previously Kick’s Karate location). The owner has a sister fast food carry out place called Li’s BBQ located inside of Great Wall Supermarket in Rockville and will expand his Pho concept to a full service sit down restaurant in Gaithersburg.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO