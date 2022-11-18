Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
NBC Washington
Fire Damages Northwest Home, Displaces 3 People
Three people are displaced after a fire damaged a home in Northwest, D.C., authorities say. The fire took place in a home located in the 4800 block of Tilden Street in the Spring Valley neighborhood at about 10 p.m. Sunday, D.C. Fire and EMS said. Video from D.C. Fire and...
WUSA
2 cars swallowed by sinkhole, as nearby home flooded in Bowie
Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole in Bowie Monday. An 8-foot sinkhole opened up in an intersection before dawn after a water main burst underground.
WTOP
3 hurt as car crashes into Germantown building
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car was driven into a building in Germantown, Maryland, on Monday. A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the driver crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a medical marijuana dispensary at Middlebrook Road, at about 2:30 p.m. She struck two people...
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
Pictures of person accused of firing gun while demanding money in business robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of a suspect that robbed a business at gunpoint on Pennsylvania Avenue.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
Police: Condo owner's death by suicide caused Gaithersburg explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The story below contains mention of death by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
theburn.com
New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway
There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
Police look for ‘person of interest’ in high school student’s killing at DC hotel
UPDATE, Nov. 21, 10:15 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. The hotel in which they found Wilson was the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1225 First St. NE. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it […]
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
mocoshow.com
Collision Injures Six (4 Adults, 2 Children); Shuts Down Brink Rd in Germantown on Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Brink Rd and Leaman Ln. in North Germantown a little before 9pm on Friday night, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. According to Piringer, one person was trapped inside the car upon...
georgetowner.com
Brazen Burglaries Irk M Street Retailers
There have always been burglaries — it’s the big, bad city, after all. But it’s the increasingly brazen nature of the acts that are frustrating and worrying some business owners. Here’s a short rundown of a few recent Georgetown incidents, as an example. D.C. police investigating the cases said they believe it’s the same group of persons committing these crimes.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
GW Hatchet
Crack open the books for finals season at these secluded D.C. area study spots
With finals fast approaching, it can be all too easy to feel trapped in Foggy Bottom amid the pressure of studying, but take the time to traverse the blocks of the D.C. metro area lined with fresh spots to hit the books. The city surrounding campus offers numerous quiet, concealed...
mocoshow.com
Several New Restaurants and Businesses Coming to Flower Hill Shopping Center
A representative from Pettit Companies has let us know that several new businesses that will be coming to the Flower Hill Shopping Center in Gaithersburg:. Pho28 & Grill- an Vietnamese and Pho style restaurant will be opening in spring/summer 2023 (currently in permitting stage) at 18222 Flower Hill Way (previously Kick’s Karate location). The owner has a sister fast food carry out place called Li’s BBQ located inside of Great Wall Supermarket in Rockville and will expand his Pho concept to a full service sit down restaurant in Gaithersburg.
WJLA
WATCH: 4 people caught on surveillance breaking into Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police (MPD) are looking for four suspects in relation to a home invasion and robbery from Nov. 11, authorities said. Surveillance from the home, which is located in the 4800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest, was able to capture video of the suspects. Watch the...
WTOP
Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever
Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area. In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food...
Comments / 0