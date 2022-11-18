Read full article on original website
Roundtable Discussion: Barata and Participants Explore Later-Line Options in Bladder Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Pedro Barata, MD, MSc, discussed with participants their approaches to therapy for a patient whose bladder cancer progresses after receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy. CASE SUMMARY. A 72-year-old man presented with dizziness and hematuria. He had a medical history of hypercholesterolemia controlled with medication...
Pembrolizumab Combo Prolongs Survival in HER2–, Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 study show extended overall and progression-free survival in patients with HER2-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma treated with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy. The combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and chemotherapy demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival as first-line...
Biomarkers to Test for in Patients With Colorectal Cancer
Olumide B. Gbolahan, MBBS, MSc, discusses the key biomarkers oncologists should test for to determine the optimal treatment for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC). Olumide B. Gbolahan, MBBS, MSc, assistant professor in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine, discusses the key biomarkers oncologists should test for to determine the optimal treatment for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC).
Afami-cel Elicits Durable Responses With Tolerable Safety in Pre-Treated Synovial Sarcoma
With an overall response rate of 38.6% and a consistent safety profile of that seen in prior trials, afamitresgene autoleucel continues to show clinical responses in patients with late-stage synovial sarcoma. After a single dose of afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel), pre-treated patients with late-stage synovial sarcoma continued to show clinical responses...
Managing Patients in the Changing Treatment Landscape of ALL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Mark R. Litzow, MD, discussed managing patients with different subtypes of ALL and the session he was a part of during the National Comprehensive Cancer Network 2022 Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies. For patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), many new agents are being developed,...
Potential Impact of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes on Melanoma Treatment
Ryan Sullivan, MD, explains how tumor infiltrating lymphocytes could impact the melanoma treatment landscape if approved by the FDA. Ryan Sullivan, MD, associate professor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School and associate professor, Hematology/Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, explains how tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) could impact the melanoma treatment landscape if approved by the FDA.
Investigating Donor-Derived CAR T Cells in R/R Large B-Cell Lymphoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Michael T. Tees, MD, discussed the donor-derived CAR T-cell product, ALLO-501A, and research supporting the agent. In patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), treatment with the donor-derived chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products ALLO-501A and ALLO-647 demonstrated preliminary efficacy with an acceptable safety profile.1.
FDA Grants Priority Review to Subcutaneous Epcoritamab for Previously Treated R/R LBCL
Based on positive findings from the phase 2 pivotal EPCORE NHL-1, the FDA will conduct a speedy review of the biologics license application for subcutaneous epcoritamab for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma after 2 or more lines of systemic therapy an granted it priority review. The...
Updated Findings of Ponatinib/Blinatumomab Combo in Ph+ ALL are Encouraging
Fadi Haddad, MD, discusses the key points from the presentation he gave during the Tenth Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology. Fadi Haddad, MD, leukemia fellow at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the key points from the presentation he gave during the Tenth Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO 2022).
The Road to Overcoming Disparities in Thyroid Cancer Care
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Megan R. Haymart, MD, provided a recap of a symposium at the American Thyroid 2022 Annual Meeting and discussed disparities in thyroid cancer care, as well as potential solutions. Research has shown that patients with thyroid cancer receive different care based on race/ethnicity, gender,...
