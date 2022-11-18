Horvath defeats Hertzberg in board of supervisors race

Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the Third District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness.

Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, conceded.

“I am humbled and honored that the voters have chosen me to serve as their next supervisor,” Horvath said in a statement posted on Twitter at 6:48 p.m. after updated figures released the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office increased her lead to 19,542 votes.

“Their confidence and support fueled our people-powered campaign across the finish line and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to represent the people of District 3. The significance of this victory is not lost on me.

“Voters chose a new path forward — a path where we humanely and effectively solve our homelessness crisis, a path where we invest in meaningful public safety solutions, a path where we fight unequivocally for full reproductive freedom, and a path where we urgently protect our environment and create a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Horvath called her victory a major upset. Thursday’s ballot count gave her a 52.24%-47.76% lead, 227,561-208,019. She had a 14,950-vote lead through Wednesday’s vote count, 212,271-197,321, 51.82%-48.18%.

Hertzberg conceded defeat at 7:25 p.m.

“With the most recent ballot update, it is clear to me that our next county supervisor will be Lindsey Horvath,” Hertzberg said in a video posted to Twitter. “I want to say in the most humble and sincere manner that I want to her to be the most successful L.A. County supervisor in the history of our county.

“The challenges we face in this county are nothing less than extraordinary and it will take someone with Lindsey’s work ethic to be successful.”

Horvath’s victory means the five-member board will continue to be all-female, a status it has had since 2020 when Holly Mitchell defeated then-Los Angeles Councilman Herb Wesson to succeed Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was barred from running for reelection because of term limits.

Horvath succeeds Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who opted not to run for reelection.

Horvath has been a member of West Hollywood’s City Council since 2015 and its mayor from 2015-16 and 2020-21. She listed homelessness as a top priority of her campaign.

“As a mayor and council member, I have taken action to successfully get 80% of my community’s unhoused population off the streets and into housing and services,” Horvath wrote in her official candidate statement. “As supervisor, I will get the bureaucracy out of the way, create accountability, and expand partnerships with experts who know how to help people off the streets and into supportive housing.”

Horvath said she helped spearhead an “intersectional approach” to homelessness in West Hollywood, incorporating housing, services and community safety, while pushing for the production of transitional, supportive and long-term affordable housing.

Horvath also called for more funding for mental evaluation teams that pair trained social workers with public safety officials responding to relevant calls for service.

Horvath also vowed to “prioritize your safety and fight for additional resources to provide care and prevent crime from happening in the first place.”

The Third District covers a majority of the San Fernando Valley, stretching from Westlake Village and Malibu to Calabasas, West Hills, Porter Ranch, San Fernando, Panorama City and Northridge. It also includes West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

The district’s boundaries changed dramatically during the county’s most recent redistricting effort, giving it a larger swath of the Valley. The move drew the ire of some observers — including Kuehl — who felt the change gave Hertzberg an edge in the election, given his longtime representation of the area in Sacramento.

Horvath was endorsed by Kuehl, Mitchell and Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.

Hertzberg has been in the state Senate since 2014 and previously served in the Assembly, including a stint as speaker.

Hertzberg was endorsed by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, Attorney General Rob Bonta, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and Reps. Tony Cardenas, Brad Sherman and Norma Torres.