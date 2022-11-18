ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

As utilities spend billions on transmission, calls grow for independent monitoring

An aging electric grid, fossil fuel power plant retirements and a massive renewable electricity buildout are all contributing to a boom in transmission and distribution wire projects by electric utilities across the country, Louisiana Illuminator reports. In 2020, investor-owned electric utilities spent $25 billion on transmission, up from $23.7 billion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy