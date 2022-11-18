Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Traditional Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana will cost less than last year
Louisianans will pay less than last year for a traditional home-cooked Thanksgiving meal, an annual survey finds and as reported by the Daily Comet. Residents can also expect to spend $13.62 less than the national average for a dinner that feeds 10 people. That’s based on a statewide sample of...
Baton Rouge Business Report
As utilities spend billions on transmission, calls grow for independent monitoring
An aging electric grid, fossil fuel power plant retirements and a massive renewable electricity buildout are all contributing to a boom in transmission and distribution wire projects by electric utilities across the country, Louisiana Illuminator reports. In 2020, investor-owned electric utilities spent $25 billion on transmission, up from $23.7 billion...
