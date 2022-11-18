ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

echo-pilot.com

First look: Michigan State at Penn State odds and lines

The Michigan State Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) visit Happy Valley Saturday to play the Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2). Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we look at Michigan State vs. Penn State odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
echo-pilot.com

Here's your complete guide to the 2022 PA deer hunting season

For outdoors people, this week includes more holidays than Thanksgiving. Saturday is the start of rifle-hunting deer season across Pennsylvania. If you are planning to head out for that trophy deer, here's what you need to know. When is the PA hunting season in 2022?. The regular firearm season to...
echo-pilot.com

Civil-minded institutions more important than ever

As the daughter of an elected official, I was used to joining my father at all different kinds of political and civic events. Fundraisers, parades and county fairs were among the many functions I attended growing up in Northeast Pennsylvania. I learned at an early age that politics was a...
