A Riverhead man is charged with Driving While Intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash last night in Flanders, according to Southampton Town Police. Officers responding to an 8 p.m. call reporting the crash on County Road 104 found an overturned vehicle and its driver, Epifanio Valeyajvix, 32, of Riverhead, according to a Southampton Town Police press release. Officers determined that Valeyajvix, while traveling northwest on County Road 104, drove off the road and struck several trees, causing his vehicle to overturn.

FLANDERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO