Hicksville, NY

wshu.org

Nassau County police blame malls for racially disproportionate arrests

The Nassau County Police Department blamed its disproportionate arrests of Black and Hispanic people on the large number of malls along the Queens-Nassau border. The revelation came during a presentation by Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to Nassau County's Public Safety Committee. Police data shows that even though Black and Hispanic...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead man charged with DWI after single-car overturn crash in Flanders: cops

A Riverhead man is charged with Driving While Intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash last night in Flanders, according to Southampton Town Police. Officers responding to an 8 p.m. call reporting the crash on County Road 104 found an overturned vehicle and its driver, Epifanio Valeyajvix, 32, of Riverhead, according to a Southampton Town Police press release. Officers determined that Valeyajvix, while traveling northwest on County Road 104, drove off the road and struck several trees, causing his vehicle to overturn.
FLANDERS, NY
CBS New York

Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
BAY SHORE, NY

