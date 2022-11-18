Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
18-Year-Old Accused Of Installing Hidden Camera In Bathroom At Bay Shore High School
An 18-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he installed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a Long Island high school. Daniel Garcia, of Bay Shore, was arrested at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, for unlawful surveillance at Bay Shore High School, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
NY AG's office investigating Nassau officers after unmarked police car killed pedestrian
Attorney General Letitia James’ Office announced on Wednesday it is investigating the Nassau Police Department after an unmarked police car hit and killed a pedestrian.
LI man arrested for making bogus 911 calls, pretending to be NYPD officer: police
A Suffolk County man was arrested on Monday for making repeated phony 911 calls over a two-year span, including at least one pretending to be an NYPD officer.
wshu.org
Nassau County police blame malls for racially disproportionate arrests
The Nassau County Police Department blamed its disproportionate arrests of Black and Hispanic people on the large number of malls along the Queens-Nassau border. The revelation came during a presentation by Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to Nassau County's Public Safety Committee. Police data shows that even though Black and Hispanic...
3 Men Wanted For Stealing About $16K Worth Of Merchandise From Commack Store, Authorities Say
Authorities asked the public for help identifying three men who are accused of stealing about $16,000 worth of fragrances from Ulta on Long Island. Three men stole the merchandise from the Commack store, located at 78 Veterans Memorial Highway, at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Ramsey Mom Charged With Leaving Scene Of Franklin Lakes DWI Crash
A Ramsey motorist was intoxicated when her SUV hit a median and she kept going, Franklin Lakes police said. Alyson Allen, 42, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango that hit the concrete divider on Parsons Pond Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
Hackensack Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Victim's Head In Front Of Child
A Hackensack man was charged with pointing a gun at a victim's head with a child present during a domestic dispute. Starlyn Delgado Reinoso, 31, was sent to the Bergen County Jail early last Friday, Nov. 18, following the late-afternoon incident on Lehigh Street the day before, records show. He...
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
Man dies after being surrounded by 30 ATVs and carjacked in Harlem
A man has died two weeks after his car was surrounded by 30 ATVs in an assault and carjacking following a fender bender.
Riverhead man charged with DWI after single-car overturn crash in Flanders: cops
A Riverhead man is charged with Driving While Intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash last night in Flanders, according to Southampton Town Police. Officers responding to an 8 p.m. call reporting the crash on County Road 104 found an overturned vehicle and its driver, Epifanio Valeyajvix, 32, of Riverhead, according to a Southampton Town Police press release. Officers determined that Valeyajvix, while traveling northwest on County Road 104, drove off the road and struck several trees, causing his vehicle to overturn.
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
Family member of Queens murder victims charged in their deaths: Police
Police say a 22-year-old Queens man has been charged with the murders of his three relatives. He allegedly confessed to killing them while in Virginia police custody.
Belt-swinging suspect strikes man in face at Queens subway station
An attacker struck a subway rider in the face with a belt at a Queens subway station last week, police said Tuesday as they released a surveillance image of a suspect.
Commack Man Dies After Driving Off Bay Shore Dock
A Commack man died Tuesday when he drove off a dock into the water, Suffolk Police said. Robert Lancaster apparently suffered a medical emergency, police said. He was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock in Bay Shore and drove into the water Read More ...
NEW VIDEO: Crutch-wielding man attacks boy, 12, on Brooklyn street
Police are searching for a man who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked last week. The man ran up to the child at the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush around 7:40 a.m., according to authorities.
News 12
Driver's license numbers for nearly 500,000 people may have been exposed in Suffolk cyberattack
Personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of drivers may have been exposed in the massive cyberattack that has impacted Suffolk County services for nearly three months. Suffolk County announced Wednesday that about 470,000 driver's license numbers may have been accessed by those responsible for the cyberattack. The license numbers...
Police Seek 3 Men Accused Of Stealing $550 Speaker From Hauppauge Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying three men who are wanted for stealing a speaker from a Long Island store. Three men stole a speaker from P.C. Richard & Son in Hauppauge, located at 2095 Express Drive North, on Friday, Nov. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 21.
Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
Resident, 72, Assaulted After Handing $8,700 To Grandparent Bail Scammer: New Milford PD
A heartless thug assaulted a 72-year-old New Milford man after conning the victim and his wife out of $8,700 with a grandparent bail scam, authorities said. Carlos Liriano-Cruz, 21, convinced the victims that their grandson was in police custody and needed the cash for bail, Police Chief Brian T. Clancy said.
Comments / 8